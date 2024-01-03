en English
Bulgaria

Bulgarian Community in Greece Fosters Cultural Continuity with ‘Vasil Levski’ Schools

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
Bulgarian Community in Greece Fosters Cultural Continuity with ‘Vasil Levski’ Schools

In an era when cultural preservation across borders is increasingly crucial, the Bulgarian community in Greece has risen to the occasion. They have established educational institutions aiming to nurture and promote their cultural heritage and language among Bulgarian children residing in Greece.

Pioneering the Path: The First Bulgarian Schools in Greece

The first Bulgarian school in Greece, christened Paisiy Hilendarski, was founded in the late autumn of 2009. This initiative was led by Bulgarian parents and teachers residing in Athens. Shortly after, a second school was opened on the island of Crete. Both the institutions were part of the ‘Ivan Seliminski Cultural Centre – Greek-Bulgarian Association for Culture’. However, in 2018, the schools were renamed and are now known as ‘Vasil Levski’.

A Comprehensive Curriculum: More Than Just Language Lessons

The Vasil Levski schools offer education from pre-school to high school. They focus on teaching Bulgarian language and literature, history, geography, and economics. The curriculum adheres to the standards set by the Bulgarian Ministry of Education for schools situated abroad. Beyond academics, the schools also offer a range of extra-curricular activities. Students can participate in drama, music, choral singing, and potentially piano lessons. In addition to this, the schools conduct university preparation courses for older students.

Nurturing Bulgarian Culture: Competitions and Events

The schools also host competitions and events to celebrate Bulgarian culture and acknowledge significant historical figures like Vasil Levski. Over the years, these competitions have expanded and now include other Bulgarian schools. They have even gained an international reputation. The Vasil Levski schools in Athens and Crete actively participate in Radio Bulgaria’s Vasil Levski Revisited initiative. This contributes significantly to the patriotic education of Bulgarian children in Greece, keeping them connected to their roots.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

