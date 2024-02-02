Bulgaria Welcomes First Emergency Medical Helicopter, Enhancing Health Response

In a major healthcare milestone for Bulgaria, the nation celebrated the arrival of its first emergency medical helicopter on February 2, 2024. The acquisition, marked by a ceremony attended by government dignitaries including Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, signals a significant enhancement in the country's emergency medical response capabilities.

Helicopter Acquisition and Challenges

The A109S Trekker, manufactured by Italian firm Leonardo, is the first of six helicopters that Bulgaria is slated to receive, a venture generously funded by the European Union. The acquisition process, however, was not without its hurdles. The project had been temporarily halted by the previous caretaker government, but was promptly resumed under the current Denkov administration.

Transforming Emergency Response

Health Minister Hristo Hinkov underscored the potential of the helicopter to revolutionize the national emergency response framework. The airborne medical facility is envisioned to provide rapid transportation for patients, medical equipment, life-saving organs, and critical medicines across the length and breadth of Bulgaria. The helicopter, equipped with cutting-edge technologies, is expected to facilitate modern and qualified care to individuals in life-threatening conditions.

Future Deliveries and Training

The delivery timeline indicates that a second helicopter will touch down by the end of June at the base in Dolna Mitropolia, followed by a third one in December at the Sliven base. The complete fleet is projected to be operational by 2026. The first cohort of Bulgarian pilots has already received training and certification in Italy, with plans for additional pilots and engineers to join the air ambulance system in the near future. The helicopter is anticipated to embark on its first real-life rescue mission by the end of February, following the completion of medical staff training.