Bulgaria Sees Rise in Movie Theater Attendance Despite Declining Viewership of Local Films in 2023

Despite a nationwide surge in movie theater attendance, Bulgarian films faced a noticeable decline in viewership in 2023. The year saw a striking 15% increase in cinema-goers, reaching a record height of 4,464,478 attendees. This upswing was mirrored in a significant 20% rise in ticket sales revenue, amassing a total of BGN 53,152,478. However, a closer examination reveals that this hike in revenue can be partially attributed to an increase in ticket prices that took effect last autumn.

Decline in Bulgarian Film Viewership

Contrary to the overall rise in cinema attendance, Bulgarian films saw a dip in their audience numbers. In 2022, Bulgarian films enjoyed a record viewership of over 644,000. But in 2023, this figure plunged to just 410,785. This drop in audience numbers had a knock-on effect on ticket revenues for Bulgarian films. After almost touching BGN 6 million in 2022, ticket sales for Bulgarian films dwindled to BGN 4,347,252 in 2023.

Increased Premieres, Decreased Revenue

Intriguingly, the number of Bulgarian film premieres saw a rise. Out of the 48 Bulgarian films screened in 2023, 28 were fresh off the reel. Nevertheless, the increase in new releases failed to counterbalance the fall in viewership and revenue.

The Most Successful Bulgarian Film of 2023

The silver lining amidst this downturn was the success of the Bulgarian film ‘Chalga.’ This unique movie, shot entirely on a cellphone, managed to pull in 112,782 viewers, generating a revenue of BGN 1,260,764. Other films that left a mark on the Bulgarian cinema landscape in 2023 include ‘Diada,’ ‘Game of Trust,’ ‘Mother,’ and ‘The Tesla Case.’ These films, despite the national decline in viewership, contributed significantly to the diversity and dynamism of the country’s cinematic scene.