Bulgaria

Bulgaria in 2024: A Year of Transformations

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Bulgaria in 2024: A Year of Transformations

Bulgaria is on the brink of significant changes in 2024. The Bulgarian news provider, Novinite.com, also known as Sofia News Agency, is at the forefront of these developments, keeping a keen eye on the country’s economic, political, and cultural affairs, while also extending its coverage to include an analysis of foreign media on Bulgaria. This approach allows readers to gauge the country’s global perception.

Transport and Immigration Developments

The long-awaited Ruse-Bucharest Rail Link is set for a grand launch in March 2024, promising to strengthen the ties between Bulgaria and Romania. Moreover, the Commission has lauded the decision to remove internal air and sea border controls between Bulgaria and Romania and the countries of the Schengen area from 31 March 2024. This move comes in light of Bulgaria and Romania’s demonstrated readiness to become Schengen members, fortified by substantial financial support and Frontex assistance for the protection of the Union’s external borders.

Refugee Situation and Environmental Protections

Meanwhile, Bulgaria’s six refugee centres are presently 75% full, accommodating a total of 2,563 people seeking protection. The Bulgarian Cabinet has responded with amendments to an ordinance on fines for environmental damage or pollution, approved on January 3, aiming to maintain the country’s environmental integrity amidst the influx of refugees.

Health and Safety Concerns

On the health and safety front, the past year has been challenging for Bulgaria. The country recorded the deaths of 568 individuals who had tested positive for Covid-19 in 2023, while road accidents claimed the lives of 521 people. The country’s authorities are likely to intensify their efforts in response to these concerns in the coming year.

Bulgaria’s Accession to Schengen

Perhaps the most significant development for Bulgaria in 2024 is its approved accession to the Schengen area, with the lifting of air and sea border controls scheduled for the end of March 2024. This decision, unanimously agreed upon by the Council of the European Union on December 30, is welcomed by the European Commission (EC). Austria has also confirmed its agreement with the inclusion of Bulgaria and Romania’s air and sea ports in the Schengen zone. This move is set to bring about a seismic shift in Bulgaria’s international relations and its citizens’ mobility within the European Union.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

