Atomenergoremont Records Significant Profit Growth in 2023

In an impressive show of financial strength, Bulgarian power plant equipment maintenance company Atomenergoremont has reported a record increase in net profit for the fiscal year 2023. The company's profit soared to a remarkable 36.1 million levs, more than double the profit of the previous year at 16.1 million levs.

Revenue Growth Drives Profit Surge

This substantial rise in profit was primarily fueled by a significant increase in the company's total operating revenue. Atomenergoremont's revenue rose by an impressive 32% to reach a total of 86.6 million levs. The primary driver of this revenue growth was the sales of services, which makes up the vast majority of the company's sales revenue. From 57.8 million levs in 2022, the revenue from service sales saw a substantial increase to 79.3 million levs in 2023.

Increased Operating Expenses

Although the company experienced notable growth in revenue, it also faced an increase in operating expenses. These expenses saw a slight rise from 49.6 million levs in the previous year to 50.5 million levs. This increase was mainly attributed to higher remuneration costs and a change in inventory. Despite this, the company's total assets also saw growth, increasing from 242.5 million levs at the conclusion of 2022 to 262 million levs at the end of 2023.

Major Revenue from Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant

A significant portion of Atomenergoremont's revenue was generated from repair works at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. This power plant is the company's main client and accounted for nearly 85% of the service sale revenue. The latest share price for Atomenergoremont stood at 12.00 levs on the BaSE market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, reflecting the company's strong financial performance and positive market sentiment.