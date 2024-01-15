Anton Panchev Sheds Light on Untapped Albanian History Archives and Balkan Relations

In a recent interview, Anton Panchev, a Bulgarian researcher renowned for his work in Albanology and his in-depth study of Western Balkans, opened up about the vast trove of Albanian history documents in Bulgaria’s archives.

Panchev, who has temporarily shifted his focus from Albanology to teaching at a university in Beijing, continues to dedicate his research efforts to scrutinizing 20th-century relations between Bulgaria and Albania. He spoke candidly about the state of visa liberalization for Kosovo, expressing his view that internal politics within the European Union (EU) has unnecessarily delayed the process, despite Kosovo’s evident entitlement.

Untapped Archives and Unresolved Politics

Panchev emphasized the richness of Bulgaria’s archives with documents about Albanian history, a wealth of information that has yet to be thoroughly examined. With advancements in technology, he believes that a comprehensive study of these documents can now be facilitated, shedding light on significant historical ties and narratives. His criticism of the EU extended to its management of the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo. He strongly objected to the EU’s attempt to equalize the responsibilities between the two parties, arguing that Serbia’s hegemonic aspirations are the main obstacle blocking normalization efforts.

Bulgaria and Albania: Potential for Strategic Relations

The researcher also accentuated the strategic potential existing between Bulgaria and Albania. He identified three key areas of focus: infrastructure development, interstate dialogue, and regional security initiatives. According to Panchev, the official Sofia has not fully exploited its EU membership benefits and geographical position to strengthen its ties with Albania. He expressed his belief that closer relationships between the two nations could be achieved with more proactive efforts on Sofia’s part.

Despite the numerous challenges Albania has faced, Panchev commended the country’s state-building efforts. He expressed optimism for a future where both Albania and Bulgaria can shape their foreign policies based on national interests rather than foreign-imposed ideologies. However, he remains skeptical about the EU integration process for Western Balkans, citing EU fatigue and the urgent need for internal reform within the Union as the main reasons for his skepticism. His observations provide a sobering yet insightful perspective on the current geopolitical landscape of the Balkans and the role of the EU in it.