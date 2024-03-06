Amer Sports Boosts Winter Gear Production with New Factories in Bulgaria, Romania

Amer Sports is on track to significantly increase its annual winter sports equipment production capacity in Europe, marking a strategic move to support the growth of its prominent brands such as Salomon, Atomic, and Armada. Announcing the nearing completion of a new Nordic ski factory in Bulgaria and the initiation of an Alpine binding factory in Romania, the company is setting the stage for an ambitious expansion. This development not only aims to meet the rising consumer demand but also underscores Amer Sports' dedication to innovation and quality in the winter sports domain.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion in Bulgaria and Romania

In Bulgaria, the city of Asenovgrad is set to host Amer Sports' new factory, positioning it as the company's second manufacturing site in the country and the third in Europe. This facility will focus on producing Nordic skis, complementing the company's existing Alpine ski production in Chepelare, Bulgaria, and high-end ski production in Altenmarkt, Austria. The Altenmarkt location will continue to serve as a pivotal technology hub for ski production, pioneering new processes and standards for the industry. Meanwhile, the upcoming facility in Oradea, Romania, is poised to bring Alpine binding manufacturing in-house by 2025, a move aimed at reducing dependency on external manufacturers and enhancing product quality and innovation.

Commitment to Growth and Innovation

Advertisment

The expansion reflects Amer Sports' commitment to fueling the growth ambitions of its brands and ensuring they remain at the forefront of the winter sports equipment industry. By investing in in-house production capabilities, Amer Sports aims to bolster its operational efficiency and product excellence. This strategy is expected to not only satisfy the growing consumer demand but also reinforce the company's position as a leader in the winter sports equipment market. Stefan Leberbauer, SVP Winter Sports Operations at Amer Sports, emphasized the company's dedication to quality and innovation as key drivers behind these expansion efforts.

Implications for the Winter Sports Equipment Industry

The new factories in Bulgaria and Romania signify a significant step forward for Amer Sports and the winter sports equipment industry at large. By streamlining production processes and focusing on in-house manufacturing, Amer Sports is poised to set new benchmarks for quality and innovation within the sector. This expansion could also prompt other players in the industry to reevaluate their production strategies, potentially leading to a shift towards more localized and integrated manufacturing approaches. As Amer Sports gears up for the full operation of its new facilities, the winter sports equipment market is set to witness enhanced product offerings, setting a new standard for excellence and innovation.