en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Advance Terrafund REIT Expands with Significant Land Acquisition

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
Advance Terrafund REIT Expands with Significant Land Acquisition

Advance Terrafund REIT, a leading Bulgarian real estate investment trust, has made a significant move in the agricultural sector by acquiring 338.5 hectares of agricultural land in December. The purchase, which came at an average cost of 6,734 euros per hectare, is a strategic investment aimed at boosting the company’s land portfolio and rental revenue.

A Boost in Rental Revenue

With this acquisition, Advance Terrafund REIT is set to see a notable increase in its rental revenue. The company projects a revenue of 4.85 million euros for the 2023-2024 crop year, marking an increase from the 4.13 million euros earned in the previous year. By the close of 2023, the firm had already collected 20.8% of the rent for the current crop year and a significant 86.6% for the previous year.

Land Holdings and Market Performance

The company’s total land holdings now stand at 17,909 hectares of farmland and 6.08 hectares of urban land, making it a substantial player in the Bulgarian real estate market. However, the market has shown fluctuations, with a 36% decrease in the monthly average purchase price for agricultural land in December, following an 8.2% increase in November. Despite these swings, Advance Terrafund REIT maintains a robust presence in the market.

Stock Market Impact

On the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, shares of Advance Terrafund REIT were trading at 3.28 levs, marking a decrease by 0.61% as per the latest update. This change reflects the dynamic nature of the market and the influence of various factors on share prices.

0
Agriculture Bulgaria
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
24 seconds ago
Irish Agriculture Minister Advises Extra Precautions for Livestock Amid Cold Weather
In the midst of an ongoing cold spell, Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D., has alerted farmers and horse owners to take extra measures to safeguard their livestock. The Minister stressed the significance of animal welfare, underlining the additional threats posed by extreme cold to animals, particularly the young, sick,
Irish Agriculture Minister Advises Extra Precautions for Livestock Amid Cold Weather
Rice Farmers Combat El Niño with Innovation: Deep Wells and Solar Irrigation
28 mins ago
Rice Farmers Combat El Niño with Innovation: Deep Wells and Solar Irrigation
Embraer's Ipanema Aircraft Set for Record Deliveries in 2024
30 mins ago
Embraer's Ipanema Aircraft Set for Record Deliveries in 2024
Shoprite's Tree Donation Boosts Food Security and Sustainability in Moretele View Community
2 mins ago
Shoprite's Tree Donation Boosts Food Security and Sustainability in Moretele View Community
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
5 mins ago
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
Heilongjiang Surprises with Cranberry Production, Sparking National Interest
5 mins ago
Heilongjiang Surprises with Cranberry Production, Sparking National Interest
Latest Headlines
World News
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
20 seconds
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
34 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
41 seconds
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
43 seconds
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
44 seconds
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
44 seconds
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
58 seconds
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
1 min
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
1 min
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
44 seconds
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
30 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app