Advance Terrafund REIT Expands with Significant Land Acquisition
Advance Terrafund REIT, a leading Bulgarian real estate investment trust, has made a significant move in the agricultural sector by acquiring 338.5 hectares of agricultural land in December. The purchase, which came at an average cost of 6,734 euros per hectare, is a strategic investment aimed at boosting the company’s land portfolio and rental revenue.
A Boost in Rental Revenue
With this acquisition, Advance Terrafund REIT is set to see a notable increase in its rental revenue. The company projects a revenue of 4.85 million euros for the 2023-2024 crop year, marking an increase from the 4.13 million euros earned in the previous year. By the close of 2023, the firm had already collected 20.8% of the rent for the current crop year and a significant 86.6% for the previous year.
Land Holdings and Market Performance
The company’s total land holdings now stand at 17,909 hectares of farmland and 6.08 hectares of urban land, making it a substantial player in the Bulgarian real estate market. However, the market has shown fluctuations, with a 36% decrease in the monthly average purchase price for agricultural land in December, following an 8.2% increase in November. Despite these swings, Advance Terrafund REIT maintains a robust presence in the market.
Stock Market Impact
On the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, shares of Advance Terrafund REIT were trading at 3.28 levs, marking a decrease by 0.61% as per the latest update. This change reflects the dynamic nature of the market and the influence of various factors on share prices.
