en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bulgaria

40th Holiday & Spa Expo: A Magnet for the Global Tourism Industry

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
40th Holiday & Spa Expo: A Magnet for the Global Tourism Industry

Mark your calendars as the 40th edition of the Holiday & Spa Expo is set to take place from March 13-15 at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia. This international tourism fair, a cornerstone of the tourism industry, is gearing up to host over 260 participants from 16 different nations, following the footprints of its previous edition which attracted over 10,000 visitors.

A Revamped Format for the Event

This year, the Expo is being presented in an upgraded format, devised to create an optimal environment for attendees. The Inter Expo Centre, having procured a licence for the international format, is organizing this event under the auspices of the Tourism Ministry. This year’s event will bring together a diverse array of stakeholders from the tourism industry, including national and regional tourism boards, travel agencies, experts in eco and rural tourism, as well as hotel and spa owners.

Contributing to the Multifaceted Nature of Tourism

The Expo will also serve as a meeting point for businesses from related sectors such as transport, entertainment, education, and media, all contributing to the multifaceted nature of the tourism industry. The organizers have ensured a well-rounded representation from various tourism niches, including manufacturers and suppliers of relevant equipment and services. The purpose of this comprehensive approach is to provide a 360-degree view of the industry and facilitate business networking and development.

Polish Tourists and the Bulgarian Tourism Market

The Bulgarian tourism sector has recently seen a significant influx of Polish tourists. Over 250,000 Polish tourists visited Bulgaria in 2022, marking a 19.4% increase in the first eight months of 2023. It’s worth noting that 90% of these tourists visit during the summer, with popular destinations including Nessebar, Sunny Beach, and the Varna Region. To cater to this growing market, the Bulgarian Tourism Ministry is focusing on promoting spa and wellness services in the country, as well as health tourism, positioning Bulgaria as a year-round destination with a variety of services and a favorable climate, especially in the southern part of the country.

0
Bulgaria Travel & Tourism
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bulgaria

See more
30 mins ago
Bulgarian PM Denkov Dismisses Migrant 'Swamp' Fears, Farmers End Protest
In an important session of the National Assembly, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressed the mounting concerns about a potential migrant inundation. The concerns were raised by Vazrazhdane party leader Kostadin Kostadinov, hinting at a possible strain on the country’s resources and social fabric due to an influx of migrants. Addressing Migrant Fears Denkov, in
Bulgarian PM Denkov Dismisses Migrant 'Swamp' Fears, Farmers End Protest
Bulgarian Party Vazrazhdane Nominates Tsveta Rangelova for Constitutional Court Judge
2 days ago
Bulgarian Party Vazrazhdane Nominates Tsveta Rangelova for Constitutional Court Judge
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
2 days ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Bulgaria's Energy Crisis: From Powerhouse to Power Parched
22 hours ago
Bulgaria's Energy Crisis: From Powerhouse to Power Parched
Bulgarian Financial Habits: A Contrasting Picture
22 hours ago
Bulgarian Financial Habits: A Contrasting Picture
bTV Story: A New Family Channel Captivating Bulgarian Viewership
2 days ago
bTV Story: A New Family Channel Captivating Bulgarian Viewership
Latest Headlines
World News
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
20 seconds
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
31 seconds
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
39 seconds
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
50 seconds
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
1 min
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
1 min
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
2 mins
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
2 mins
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn
2 mins
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app