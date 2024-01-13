40th Holiday & Spa Expo: A Magnet for the Global Tourism Industry

Mark your calendars as the 40th edition of the Holiday & Spa Expo is set to take place from March 13-15 at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia. This international tourism fair, a cornerstone of the tourism industry, is gearing up to host over 260 participants from 16 different nations, following the footprints of its previous edition which attracted over 10,000 visitors.

A Revamped Format for the Event

This year, the Expo is being presented in an upgraded format, devised to create an optimal environment for attendees. The Inter Expo Centre, having procured a licence for the international format, is organizing this event under the auspices of the Tourism Ministry. This year’s event will bring together a diverse array of stakeholders from the tourism industry, including national and regional tourism boards, travel agencies, experts in eco and rural tourism, as well as hotel and spa owners.

Contributing to the Multifaceted Nature of Tourism

The Expo will also serve as a meeting point for businesses from related sectors such as transport, entertainment, education, and media, all contributing to the multifaceted nature of the tourism industry. The organizers have ensured a well-rounded representation from various tourism niches, including manufacturers and suppliers of relevant equipment and services. The purpose of this comprehensive approach is to provide a 360-degree view of the industry and facilitate business networking and development.

Polish Tourists and the Bulgarian Tourism Market

The Bulgarian tourism sector has recently seen a significant influx of Polish tourists. Over 250,000 Polish tourists visited Bulgaria in 2022, marking a 19.4% increase in the first eight months of 2023. It’s worth noting that 90% of these tourists visit during the summer, with popular destinations including Nessebar, Sunny Beach, and the Varna Region. To cater to this growing market, the Bulgarian Tourism Ministry is focusing on promoting spa and wellness services in the country, as well as health tourism, positioning Bulgaria as a year-round destination with a variety of services and a favorable climate, especially in the southern part of the country.