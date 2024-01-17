32nd Bulgarian Antarctic Expedition: Venturing into the Uncharted Smith Island

In an unyielding pursuit of scientific excellence, the 32nd Bulgarian Antarctic Expedition is preparing for its next significant venture, setting its sights on the largely untapped Smith Island in the South Shetland archipelago. This mission, led by Bulgaria's eminent scientist, Prof. Christo Pimpirev, is marked by its unique blend of exploration, study, and innovation. The final group of the expedition is set to embark on their journey from Livingston Island on January 26, 2024.

Uncharted Territory and Unique Challenges

Smith Island, known for its extreme accessibility challenges, presents an intriguing enigma for the team. Previous expeditions have failed to conquer its unique geology, making it an almost unexplored island. This quest not only tests the team's endurance but also offers an opportunity to delve into the island's geological marvels. Among the brave explorers will be Admiral Boyan Mednikarov, other distinguished scientists, Bulgarian News Agency Director Kiril Valchev, and Lyubov Kostova, the former director of the British Council in Bulgaria.

Research and Education: Two Sides of the Same Coin

While the expedition is focused on exploration and scientific research, it also carries a strong educational mandate. Lyubov Kostova, known for her educational advocacy, will be creating teaching materials on climate change and environmental protection. These resources aim to instill a sense of responsibility and urgency towards our planet's well-being in the younger generation.

Unprecedented Discoveries and Progress

The expedition has already marked 2024 with significant achievements. A beacon of this success is the construction of a new, modern research laboratory at the Bulgarian base. Additionally, the team has discovered two new fish species near Bulgaria's St Kliment Ohridski Antarctic Base: the dragonfish and the Antarctic lanternfish. The scientists are currently studying these species, analyzing their parasite fauna and the diversity of micro-organisms in their digestive tract. To ensure that these scientific endeavors reach a global audience, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) is documenting the expedition with in-depth interviews and coverage, continuing its tradition from the 31st expedition.

Keeping in tune with the spirit of the expedition, Prof. Pimpirev has also unveiled his new book, 'The Antarctic Hitchhiker', co-authored with Iglika Trifonova. All information regarding the Bulgarian scientific research in Antarctica is readily available on BTA's website in the Bulgaria - Antarctica: BTA's Log section, providing the world with a window into the expedition's journey and discoveries.