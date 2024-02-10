Building Bridges: The Power of Dialogue and Understanding in Diverse Communities

In the quaint town of Keighley, nestled in West Yorkshire, Abdul Hadi Masood serves as the imam of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. His mission transcends the boundaries of religion; he strives to foster open dialogue and discussion among different faiths, ideologies, cultures, and values within their diverse community.

Understanding Intentions Behind Free Speech

Masood emphasizes the importance of understanding intentions behind free speech. He encourages genuine curiosity and learning while cautioning against harmful intentions such as insulting or bullying. "Free speech," he explains, "should be a tool for building bridges, not burning them."

In an era where divisive rhetoric often dominates discourse, Masood's approach is refreshing. He invites questions about Islam and Ahmadiyyat, viewing them as opportunities to foster genuine dialogue and understanding.

Celebrating Black History Month: A Call for Open Conversations

On February 26th, Gardner-Webb University will host an event to celebrate Black History Month. The aim? Fostering open and honest conversations about race. This event brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds to share their experiences, perspectives, and stories to build bridges of understanding, celebrate diversity, and promote unity.

Registration is required by February 20, 2024, to ensure an intimate and engaging atmosphere. The event is open to all Gardner-Webb faculty, staff, students, and the wider public.

Promoting Dialogue in South Sudan

Half a world away, a similar spirit of dialogue is taking root. In South Sudan, a program aimed at promoting understanding and dialogue between the police and civil society organizations is making strides.

The project, which started in Juba and several other states in 2011, has established regular police-community dialogue series in local communities. These dialogues help manage tensions and establish regular structured contact between security officials and civil society actors.

By enhancing communication and trust between the police and civil society, the program aims to prevent violence and promote a peaceful transformation to democracy. The project will expand to other areas in the upcoming year and continue to institutionalize regular structured dialogues between police and civil society organizations influential in their communities.