Yayasan Sultan Secondary School Celebrates O-Level Excellence with 59 Top Achievers

Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Secondary School recently celebrated the outstanding achievements of 59 students in their O-Level examinations for the year 2023. The award ceremony saw the Assistant Managing Director (Corporate Services) of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Abdullah Dollah bin Haji Ahad, presenting prizes to the exceptional students in the presence of their proud parents and guardians. This event underscored the school's commitment to academic excellence and the pivotal role of innovative teaching methods.

Exceptional Performance and Recognition

The ceremony highlighted the achievements of the students, with a significant 71.08% of the cohort, or 59 out of 83 students, attaining at least five credits. Impressively, 33 of these students went on to secure at least eight O-Levels, showcasing the high level of academic excellence within the institution. School principal Chong Li Chen lauded the students for their satisfactory results, emphasizing the dedication and hard work required to achieve such commendable outcomes.

Encouraging Words from Leadership

During the event, Abdullah Dollah expressed his pride in the students' progress, especially in the realm of education. He highlighted the encouraging results seen in recent years and attributed part of this success to the role of teachers. Dollah underscored the importance of teachers being creative, dynamic, and adaptable, particularly at the secondary level. He further encouraged the integration of infocommunication technology in teaching and learning, pointing to its potential to enhance educational outcomes.

The Role of Technology in Education

The emphasis on incorporating infocommunication technology into the educational process was a key theme of the ceremony. This approach reflects a broader trend in education towards leveraging technology to improve learning experiences and outcomes. By fostering an environment that encourages the use of technological tools, the school is preparing its students not just for academic success, but for a future in which digital literacy will be increasingly important.

The celebration of academic achievement at Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Secondary School serves as a testament to the hard work of both students and educators. It also highlights the importance of adapting to new teaching methodologies that include the use of technology, preparing students for the challenges of the future. As these young achievers move forward, they carry with them not only their academic successes but the skills and adaptability required to excel in the ever-evolving world.