Unveiling of All-New Nissan Z Sports Car Enlivens Brunei's Automotive Landscape

Brunei's automotive landscape was recently energized when Boustead Sdn Bhd, the country's sole distributor of Nissan cars, unveiled the all-new Nissan Z sports car. The event, held at the Nissan showroom in Beribi, was led by a team of industry stalwarts from Nissan Asia Pacific and Nissan Brunei.

The Unveiling Ceremony

The unveiling of the highly-anticipated sports car model was initiated by prominent figures from the Nissan team. Among them, Market Manager Jueajan, Marketing Manager Han Ming Kwang, Senior Operations Manager Tan Teck Hock, Aftersales Manager Chan Chee Seng, Sales Manager Haji Shahrum bin Haji Jaafar, and Branch Executive Shirley Chan played a pivotal role in the ceremony. The event was further enriched by a product presentation from Product Assistant Manager Bryan Tham, while Host and Product Trainer Mohammad Zulfadhli bin Rosli and Marketing Manager Han Ming Kwang delivered opening remarks.

Commitment to Enthusiasts

During the event, Marketing Manager Han Ming Kwang highlighted Nissan's commitment to its community of car enthusiasts. He emphasized the company's dedication to taking heed of customer feedback and its passion for the Nissan Z. The launch, he stated, represented the fulfillment of Nissan Z enthusiasts' collective dreams.

The Showroom and Beyond

Alongside the much-awaited Nissan Z, the event also showcased a GT-R T-Spec model, adding another layer of excitement for the attendees. Exclusive Nissan merchandise was available for purchase, providing a perfect souvenir to mark the occasion. The event was graced by the presence of members from the Brunei Z Owners Club, who came to witness the launch of the new model in person.

The unveiling of the Nissan Z in Brunei marks an exciting chapter in the country's automotive history, reflecting the enduring popularity of Nissan and the fervor surrounding its innovative models. It also underscores the company's commitment to responding to its community and continually exceeding expectations with its product offerings.