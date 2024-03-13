UBD Botanical Research Centre Unveils Digital Audio Guide in Move Towards Sustainable Development

The Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) Botanical Research Centre, in a significant collaboration with Dynamik Technologies, has recently introduced a state-of-the-art digital audio tour guide. This initiative, announced by Dynamik Technologies Sdn Bhd, leverages the IZI.travel application to enhance visitor experience, focusing on the rich biodiversity and over 500 plant species housed within the centre's garden.

Partnership for Sustainability and Education

The collaboration between UBD's Institute for Biodiversity and Environmental Research and Dynamik Technologies marks a pivotal step towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Notably, this partnership underscores a shared commitment to conservation, research, and education, highlighting the garden's role as a sanctuary for botanical specimens. The UBD Botanical Research Centre, recognized as Brunei Darussalam's sole botanical garden, continues to play a crucial role in attracting visitors and researchers, offering insights into the nation's natural heritage.

Innovative Access to Biodiversity Knowledge

The digital audio tour guide, accessible through the innovative IZI.travel application, promises an enriching experience for both solo travellers and groups. This tool is designed to supplement the physical tour, providing comprehensive information on the diverse plant species within the garden. Importantly, it offers an inclusive experience, catering to visitors with visual or auditory impairments, by presenting information in both audio and text formats. This approach not only broadens accessibility but also enhances the educational value of visits to the botanical garden.

Implications and Future Directions

The launch of the digital audio guide at the UBD Botanical Research Centre represents a forward-thinking approach to environmental education and public engagement. By integrating technology with conservation efforts, this initiative sets a precedent for other institutions aiming to enhance visitor experiences while promoting sustainability. As the garden continues to serve as a hub for conservation, research, education, and outreach, the digital guide stands as a testament to the ongoing efforts to preserve and showcase Brunei Darussalam's rich biodiversity to a global audience. This step forward not only enriches the visitor experience but also reinforces the importance of sustainable practices in preserving our natural world for future generations.