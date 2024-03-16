Tutong District Orphans Receive Vital Support Ahead of Hari Raya Celebrations

On a heartwarming note, thirteen orphans from Kampong Pengkalan Mau, Kampong Bakiau, and Kampong Batang Mitus in the Tutong District were the recipients of much-needed donations. The ceremony, held at the Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Wakeel Mosque in Kampong Kiudang, saw the local community coming together to offer support. This initiative, orchestrated by the Tutong Village Consultative Council (MPK), underscores a collective effort to assist these orphans during the fasting period and in preparation for the upcoming Hari Raya festivities.

Community Support in Action

The donations were graciously handed over by MPK Pengkalan Mau, Bakiau and Batang Mitus Advisor I Dato Paduka Haji Mohd Aziyan bin Abdullah and Advisor II Haji Mohd Taib bin Haji Jeluddin. The acting village head, Suhili bin Alas, played a pivotal role in coordinating this charitable event. It's a testament to the community's spirit and dedication to supporting its most vulnerable members, ensuring they too can celebrate the festive season with joy and dignity.

A Tradition of Giving

This ceremony is not a standalone event but part of an annual tradition that highlights the MPK's commitment to social welfare. By focusing on the orphans registered under the Community Development Department (JAPEM) residing in the three villages, the MPK reinforces the importance of inclusivity and care within the community. Such initiatives are crucial for fostering a sense of belonging and support among the orphans, offering them a glimmer of hope and happiness during significant cultural and religious celebrations.

Implications and Reflections

As we reflect on the significance of this event, it's clear that the impact goes beyond the material donations. This act of kindness strengthens community bonds, encourages a culture of giving, and provides a model for other communities to follow. For the orphans, the support received not only aids in their current needs but also instills a sense of community and belonging. It's a powerful reminder that in times of need, the compassion and generosity of the community can make a significant difference in the lives of its members.

The ceremony at Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Wakeel Mosque serves as a beacon of hope and solidarity. It showcases how collective efforts can uplift the spirits of those in need, especially as they prepare to partake in the joyous Hari Raya celebrations. As the Tutong District community continues to uphold this tradition of giving, it sets a shining example of empathy and support that resonates well beyond its borders.