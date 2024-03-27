Temburong Joy: Sultan of Brunei's Generosity Lights Up Raya Celebrations for 901 Recipients

Temburong District sparkled with joy as 901 underprivileged residents received personal gifts from His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, marking a significant prelude to the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations. The ceremony, held at the Belalong Hall in Pekan Bangar, was graced by His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Wakeel, who distributed the gifts on behalf of His Majesty, bringing smiles and happiness to the faces of many, including the elderly and children with different abilities.

Empowering the Underprivileged

The distribution of kurnia peribadi is a testament to His Majesty's concern for the welfare of his subjects, especially the underprivileged. Among the recipients, Apoi bin Riong, a 94-year-old with hearing impairment, and Ating bin Juing from RPN Kampong Rataie, expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards the monarch for his continuous support. This gesture not only aids them in preparing for the festive season but also reinforces the communal spirit and solidarity among Bruneians.

Fostering Joy and Tradition

The kurnia peribadi notably contributes to the recipients' ability to partake fully in the Hari Raya celebrations. For many, like Jamelia binti Pudin and the orphans Norul Najibah and Norifatul Aqilah, this means being able to afford new clothes and food for the festive season, a tradition that brings immense joy and strengthens familial and communal bonds. The initiative highlights the significance of inclusivity and support within the community, ensuring everyone can celebrate with dignity and happiness.

A Tradition of Generosity

This year's distribution event in Temburong District underlines the Sultanate's tradition of generosity and care towards its people. By personally ensuring that the underprivileged are not forgotten during significant cultural celebrations, His Majesty and the royal family set a profound example of leadership and compassion. It's a reminder of the importance of giving back to the community and looking after those in need, principles that resonate well beyond Brunei's borders.

The joyous faces of the recipients in Temburong District are a vivid testament to the positive impact of the kurnia peribadi. As the nation prepares to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the spirit of generosity and community care exemplified by His Majesty's gesture adds a deeper layer of meaning to the festivities. It's a celebration not just of tradition, but of the enduring bonds that hold the Bruneian community together, making the festival all the more significant.