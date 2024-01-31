TAP's 'Menyusur Kampung' Programme: Enhancing Public Understanding of National Retirement Scheme

In an effort to bolster public understanding of the National Retirement Scheme (SPK), the Employees' Trust Fund (TAP) in Tutong District recently launched the 'Menyusur Kampung' Programme. This community outreach initiative was held on January 30th at the Kampung Bukit Multipurpose Hall, Mukim Ukong. The programme primarily targets self-employed individuals and SPK Gold members aged 60 years and above, offering them a wealth of detailed information about the manifold advantages of participating in the SPK.

Targeting the Self-Employed and Elderly

The 'Menyusur Kampung' Programme is specifically designed to provide comprehensive education to two key demographics: self-employed individuals and SPK Gold members who are 60 years old or older. By focussing on these groups, TAP aims to ensure that even the most vulnerable members of society are well-informed about the potential benefits of SPK participation.

Plans for Expansion

In line with its ongoing commitment to public education about the retirement scheme, TAP has plans to replicate this informative session in various other districts throughout the current year. This is part of a broader strategy to ensure that all citizens have access to the information they need to make informed decisions about their financial futures.

Encouraging Public Participation

TAP is not only committed to providing information, it also encourages individuals to share their stories or news related to the retirement scheme. This can be done by reaching out via their provided contact email. By doing so, they hope to foster a global online community of informed, engaged citizens.