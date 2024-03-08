Seria Energy Lab Honors Brunei's Brightest Young Minds in Science Competition 2023

At the heart of Brunei's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and scientific inquiry, the Seria Energy Lab (SEL) Appreciation Award Ceremony 2023 stands out as a beacon of inspiration. Held in the Grand Ballroom of V-Plaza Hotel, the event celebrated the achievements of young scientists who have shown exceptional talent and creativity through their projects.

Advertisment

Head of SEL, Dr Nur Karnina binti Karim, hailed the lab as a dynamic hub for science enthusiasts of all ages to explore and engage with the wonders of science through hands-on, interactive exhibitions and educational programmes.

Milestone Achievements and Appreciation

The ceremony commenced with a showcase of the center's most popular school holiday program, 'Full STEAM Ahead,' acknowledging the dedication of its volunteers. The spotlight then shifted to the International Science Drama Competition (ISDC) 2023 participants, who returned from Bangkok, Thailand, with fourth place in the open category and the Best Actor Award.

Advertisment

The celebration continued with the announcement of the Women in Science Competition 2023 winners, highlighting the project 'Mon-ee' by Ashley Chung Jia Hui, Liew Yi Xuan, and Lau Jia Wen from the Belait Sixth Form Centre (PTEB), which clinched the top prize along with BND600 cash, a trophy, and certificates of achievement.

Empowering Future Scientists

Second and third place went to teams from the Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College and Sengkurong Sixth Form Centre (PTES), respectively, showcasing projects 'Kastah!' and 'The Youth Empowerment Project.'

Advertisment

These accolades not only recognized the students' hard work but also underlined SEL's role in empowering the next generation of scientists and innovators. Dr Shamsiah Zuraini Kanchanawati binti Haji Tajuddin, Permanent Secretary (Core Education) at the Ministry of Education, graced the occasion as the guest of honour, further emphasizing the event's significance.

Recognizing Excellence

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of awards to SEL's Top Three Outstanding Employees by Suriani binti Garip from Brunei Shell Petroleum Company Sdn Bhd Communications and External Affairs Manager, marking a fitting end to an event that celebrated both educational achievements and professional excellence. This convergence of young talent and seasoned professionals underscored the vibrant scientific community in Brunei and SEL's pivotal role within it.

As the awards were handed out and the celebrations wound down, the Seria Energy Lab Appreciation Award Ceremony 2023 not only honored the achievements of Brunei's young scientists but also showcased the nation's ongoing commitment to nurturing a culture of scientific exploration and innovation. With institutions like SEL at the forefront of this mission, the future of science in Brunei looks brighter than ever, promising a new era of discoveries and advancements that will benefit the nation and beyond.