Rural Belait Muallafs Embrace Faith through Islamic Programme Led by PDI

The Islamic Da'wah Centre (PDI), focusing on enriching the spiritual lives of muallafs in rural Belait, organized a series of religious activities at Apak-Apak Longhouse in Kampong Bang Tarong. This initiative, spearheaded by the centre's acting director Haji Ahmad Abdussalam bin Haji Abdul Rahman, along with the Dakwah and Muallaf Development Division and the Belait Dakwah Unit, marked a significant outreach to incorporate muallafs into the broader Islamic community. The event, graced by the Head of Religious Officer in Belait District Rantai anak Jawa and representatives of the longhouse, underscored the PDI's commitment to fostering Islamic teachings and solidarity among new converts.

Engaging the Community through Spiritual Activities

The highlight of the outreach was the Tedarus Al-Quran ceremony and Munajat Ramadhan, signifying the profound spiritual engagement sought by the PDI with the muallaf community. The ceremony commenced with the solemn recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah, led by the acting director, followed by a group Tedarus session that harmonized the attendees in spiritual recitation. The event also incorporated a communal prayer for the Sultan and the state of Brunei Darussalam, reinforcing the collective prayers for the nation's prosperity and well-being. Additionally, the acting director presented souvenirs to the longhouse residents, symbolizing the PDI's gratitude and ongoing support for their spiritual journey.

Strengthening Faith through Collective Worship

Following the ceremony, participants engaged in a mass Zohor prayer, offering a moment of collective worship that strengthens communal bonds and deepens individual faith. The Munajat Ramadhan, a supplication session, further enriched the spiritual experience, allowing attendees to reflect and supplicate for personal and communal blessings. These activities not only provided an avenue for spiritual growth but also emphasized the importance of communal support in the journey of faith, especially for new converts in rural communities.

Implications and Reflections on Spiritual Outreach

This event represents a vital step in the Islamic Da'wah Centre's efforts to integrate muallafs into the wider Islamic faith community, offering them the resources and support necessary for their spiritual development. By focusing on rural areas like Belait, the PDI demonstrates a comprehensive outreach strategy that acknowledges the unique challenges and opportunities in fostering Islamic teachings among new converts. The success of this program may encourage similar initiatives, potentially leading to a more inclusive and supportive environment for muallafs throughout Brunei and beyond. As the community reflects on the impact of these activities, it becomes clear that the journey of faith is enriched through collective effort, understanding, and compassion.