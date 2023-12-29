en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brunei

RPN Kampong Meragang Mosque in Brunei Nears Completion; Set to Open in January

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:58 pm EST
RPN Kampong Meragang Mosque in Brunei Nears Completion; Set to Open in January

Rising majestically on an 8.159-acre plot in Brunei Darussalam, the RPN Kampong Meragang Mosque is rapidly inching towards completion. This magnificent structure, a testament to the nation’s spiritual and architectural heritage, is set to open its doors by January, welcoming worshippers into a serene space of devotion and community.

Investing in Faith and Community

Constructed under the National Development Plan, the mosque is a significant investment of BND4.3 million. Work began on March 30, 2020, and has been a beacon of anticipation in the community ever since. Once open, it will accommodate up to 2,200 congregants, transforming into a bustling hub of religious activity and social interaction.

Preparation for the Grand Opening

Recently, a meticulous cleaning campaign was conducted to ensure the mosque’s cleanliness and purity ahead of carpet installation. This event saw the participation of important figures such as the Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, the Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and local village heads. The ceremony was imbued with a sense of reverence, featuring the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and Doa Selamat, led by the Supervisor of Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque.

A Mosque for All

More than a religious institution, the RPN Kampong Meragang Mosque is designed to be a welcoming and inclusive space. It will feature amenities catering to the needs of persons with disabilities, including accessible toilets and parking spaces. Beyond prayer, the mosque will also foster knowledge and learning, housing lecture rooms and libraries. Moreover, a funeral management room will address the community’s needs during challenging times, underscoring the mosque’s role as a pillar of support in all aspects of life.

0
Brunei
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches

By BNN Correspondents

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches

By Saboor Bayat

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches

By Bijay Laxmi

Bangladesh Celebrates First Ever National Expatriates Day ...
@Bangladesh · 12 hours
Bangladesh Celebrates First Ever National Expatriates Day ...
heart comment 0
Heavy Rainfall Triggers Major Flooding in Brunei’s Belait District

By Rafia Tasleem

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Major Flooding in Brunei's Belait District
Brunei’s King Football Team and Sarawak’s Real Rhinos Deliver a Thrilling Draw in Friendly Match

By Salman Khan

Brunei's King Football Team and Sarawak's Real Rhinos Deliver a Thrilling Draw in Friendly Match
Brunei Family Conquers Mardi Himal: A Tale of Endurance and Triumph

By BNN Correspondents

Brunei Family Conquers Mardi Himal: A Tale of Endurance and Triumph
Belait District’s ‘Community Store’: A Testament to the Power of Community Generosity

By Israel Ojoko

Belait District's 'Community Store': A Testament to the Power of Community Generosity
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
18 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
23 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
28 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
29 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
31 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
33 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
41 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
41 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
42 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
23 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
41 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
44 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app