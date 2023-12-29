RPN Kampong Meragang Mosque in Brunei Nears Completion; Set to Open in January

Rising majestically on an 8.159-acre plot in Brunei Darussalam, the RPN Kampong Meragang Mosque is rapidly inching towards completion. This magnificent structure, a testament to the nation’s spiritual and architectural heritage, is set to open its doors by January, welcoming worshippers into a serene space of devotion and community.

Investing in Faith and Community

Constructed under the National Development Plan, the mosque is a significant investment of BND4.3 million. Work began on March 30, 2020, and has been a beacon of anticipation in the community ever since. Once open, it will accommodate up to 2,200 congregants, transforming into a bustling hub of religious activity and social interaction.

Preparation for the Grand Opening

Recently, a meticulous cleaning campaign was conducted to ensure the mosque’s cleanliness and purity ahead of carpet installation. This event saw the participation of important figures such as the Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, the Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and local village heads. The ceremony was imbued with a sense of reverence, featuring the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and Doa Selamat, led by the Supervisor of Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque.

A Mosque for All

More than a religious institution, the RPN Kampong Meragang Mosque is designed to be a welcoming and inclusive space. It will feature amenities catering to the needs of persons with disabilities, including accessible toilets and parking spaces. Beyond prayer, the mosque will also foster knowledge and learning, housing lecture rooms and libraries. Moreover, a funeral management room will address the community’s needs during challenging times, underscoring the mosque’s role as a pillar of support in all aspects of life.