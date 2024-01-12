Royal Solemnization Ceremony: Prince Mateen of Brunei United in Marriage

In the heart of Brunei, a love story of royal proportions unfolded as Prince Abdul Mateen, one of the most prominent members of the Bruneian royal family, was officially solemnized with Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic, an entrepreneur in her own right. This union, sealed in a traditional ceremony known as the 'Istiadat Nikah Diraja', signifies a new chapter for the royal couple and the nation as a whole.

An Epic Royal Event

The 10-day celebration commenced with the solemnization ceremony held at the gold-domed Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque. The grandeur of the event, combined with the rich cultural traditions of Brunei, mirrored the magnitude of the occasion. The ceremony resonated with the personal joy of the royal family, reflecting a fusion of tradition and modernity.

The Royal Couple

Prince Abdul Mateen, often compared to Britain's Prince Harry, is a celebrated figure across Southeast Asia. Known for his matinee idol looks, the prince also boasts a substantial social media following. His bride, Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic, is a commoner who co-owns a tourism business and runs a fashion brand. The couple's union symbolizes a blend of royalty and entrepreneurship, adding an interesting dynamic to the already illustrious royal family of Brunei.

Brunei, one of the world's wealthiest nations, celebrated the royal wedding with opulent festivities that extended through January 16. The reception, held at the sultanate palace Istana Nurul Iman, was expected to host celebrities and royals, marking the fusion of cultural traditions with regal grandeur.