Radisson Hotel & RTB Radio Services Host Special Sungkai Buffet for 30 Orphans in Brunei

Radisson Hotel Brunei Darussalam, in partnership with Radio Television Brunei's (RTB) Radio Services, extended their hands in kindness to host a special Sungkai buffet for 30 orphans yesterday, marking a significant occasion as part of the Jalinan Kasih project.

Advertisment

This event, aimed at making a positive impact within the local community, especially during the holy month of Ramadhan, also saw the orphans receiving shopping vouchers, adding joy to their festive season.

Empathy in Action

Miriam Wolber, the General Manager of Radisson Hotel Brunei Darussalam, emphasized the event's core values of care, inclusivity, and kindness. The collaboration with RTB Radio Services for the Jalinan Kasih project reflects a community-driven initiative to support those in need during significant religious observances. Attendees, including Soon Lee Heavy Machinery Sdn Bhd Operation Manager Ong Chee Mang and RTB Acting Director Cheong Chee Keong, showcased a united front in supporting this noble cause.

Advertisment

Community and Support

The event saw extensive participation from various sectors, illustrating the community’s commitment to supporting underprivileged groups. Notable attendees included Soon Lee Heavy Machinery Branch Manager Ang Yon Lie, Assistant Head of Radio Programme Salmi binti Haji Ibrahim, and Chairperson of the 16th Jalinan Kasih project Muhammad Muizzuddin Asyur bin Awang Mat Japar.

Their presence underscored the widespread community support for such initiatives, aimed at fostering a sense of belonging and happiness among the orphans.

Advertisment

A Beacon of Hope

The Sungkai buffet event not only provided an avenue for orphans to partake in the joy of Ramadhan but also served as a beacon of hope, highlighting the importance of community support in times of need. The distribution of shopping vouchers further exemplified the spirit of giving, ensuring the orphans could also enjoy the festive season. Such initiatives reinforce the values of empathy, inclusivity, and kindness, creating a ripple effect of positive impact within the community.

This event is a testament to the power of collaboration and community spirit in making a difference in the lives of those in need. It serves as a reminder of the impact that collective efforts can have on creating a more inclusive and caring society, especially during times of religious and cultural significance.