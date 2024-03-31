QAF Auto Champions Single Mothers in Brunei with Ramadhan CSR Campaign

QAF Auto Sdn Bhd yesterday made a significant impact on the Single Mothers Movement Association (PGIT) with its Ramadhan Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Campaign. Held at the BMW showroom of the QAF Centre, the event saw the company hosting a sungkai buffet for 70 single mothers from PGIT, marking a notable endeavor to support and appreciate single mothers in Brunei.

Empowering Through Support

QAF Auto General Manager, emphasized the company's recognition of the challenges faced by single mothers, especially during the holy month of Ramadhan. "We recognize the challenges faced by single mothers in our community, especially during Ramadhan. Our goal is to express our appreciation for their hard work and dedication while also supporting their businesses in the spirit of unity and solidarity," Khoo stated. This gesture not only aimed to provide immediate support through the sungkai buffet but also to foster long-term empowerment for these women by recognizing and aiding their businesses.

Community Solidarity

The event also served as a platform for community solidarity, bringing together different corporations to support the cause. Companies such as Sin Guan Brothers Co, Syarikat Leah Jaya, and the Zahara Charity Foundation, among others, contributed to the initiative. QAF Auto customer relationship manager, expressed gratitude towards these corporations for their generosity and compassion. "Their generosity and compassion reflect the true spirit of Ramadhan and we are honoured to partner with them in making a positive difference in the lives of these mothers," Hurtado commented. The collaboration of these companies underlines a community-wide effort to uplift and empower single mothers in Brunei.

Growth and Future Prospects

PGIT has shown remarkable growth since its establishment in December 2021, growing from 80 to 162 members. This growth reflects the increasing need and appreciation for such support networks among single mothers in Brunei. Norliha binti Haji Besar, President of PGIT, shared her gratitude towards QAF Auto for their support and trust. The event not only provided immediate relief and joy but also highlighted the importance of community support in tackling the challenges faced by single mothers. With continued support from corporations and the community, PGIT looks forward to further empowering single mothers in Brunei.

The initiative by QAF Auto Sdn Bhd, along with the support of various companies, underscores a significant step towards recognizing and addressing the needs of single mothers in Brunei. By fostering a sense of community and solidarity, such efforts contribute to the well-being and empowerment of single mothers, paving the way for a more inclusive and supportive society.