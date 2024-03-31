Progresif Brightens Raya with Sungkai Event for YASKA Children and Orphans in Brunei

Progresif Sdn Bhd, in a heartwarming gesture, recently organized a special sungkai event dedicated to enlivening the spirits of 15 children from the Children's Cancer Foundation (YASKA) and 15 orphans, held at The Chef Restaurant within the Culinary School at Laksamana College of Business (LCB). This event not only aimed to celebrate the festive season of Raya but also to instill hope and joy among the attendees, embodying Progresif's commitment to community enrichment and wellbeing.

Advertisment

Empowering Through Compassion and Sharing

The evening began with an uplifting motivational talk, delivered by Haji Mohd Loqman Al-Hakim bin Haji Hamdan, focusing on the values of wisdom and inspiration during the sacred month of Ramadhan and the festive period of Hari Raya. This was followed by the recitation of Doa Tahlil, setting a reflective and poignant tone for the event. Abdul Hakeem bin Haji Basir, Progresif's Chief Administration Officer, emphasized the company's dedication to nurturing a brighter future for the community, a sentiment echoed throughout the evening's activities.

A Festive Treat for the Young Guests

Advertisment

Highlighting the spirit of giving, Progresif presented each child with special Raya packets and gift packs filled with a variety of biscuits, snacks, and sweet treats, ensuring the evening was not only meaningful but also enjoyable for the young attendees. The distribution of these gifts, under the watchful eyes of Progresif's senior management team, LCB Chief Operating Officer S Sivarajah, and YASKA President Tsara' Nawwarah binti Abdullah Chen, added a personal touch to the event, making it a memorable experience for everyone involved.

Uniting for a Cause

The event also served as a platform for collaboration among various sectors, demonstrating the powerful impact of community engagement and support. The presence of Progresif's senior management, along with key figures from LCB and YASKA, highlighted the collective effort to make a difference in the lives of children facing challenges. This unity in purpose is a testament to the broader commitment of Brunei's organizations and individuals to uplift and support the most vulnerable in society.

This sungkai event is not just a one-time celebration but a reflection of the ongoing dedication of Progresif and its partners to foster positivity and hope within the community. As the festive lights of Raya illuminate homes across Brunei, initiatives like these shine a light on the power of compassion, sharing, and togetherness in creating a brighter future for all.