Asia

Prince Abdul Mateen Ties the Knot: A Royal Wedding Like No Other

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:41 am EST
Prince Abdul Mateen Ties the Knot: A Royal Wedding Like No Other

Asia’s ‘most eligible bachelor,’ Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei, tied the knot with Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah in a grand royal wedding, culminating after 10 days of extravagant festivities. The city of Bandar Seri Begawan was abuzz with joy as thousands of residents lined the streets to witness the couple’s first public appearance as newlyweds.

Decade-Long Celebrations Reach Their Zenith

The final ceremony on January 14 marked the end of a series of events that began on January 7. The lavish celebrations reached their peak with a glittering ceremony attended by government leaders, international royalty, and dignitaries from across the globe. Prince Mateen, despite being unlikely to ascend the throne, has embraced the unofficial role of presenting a modern face for the Brunei royal family, connecting with a younger generation of Bruneians through social media.

The Royal Procession: A Sight to Behold

The royal couple made their first public appearance in a procession through the capital, followed by a grand parade. Dressed in their full royal regalia, the couple sat on a dais at the Istana Nurul Iman palace, marking a significant event in the history of Brunei. The 10-day wedding was an elaborate affair that included a public marriage ceremony, a lavish reception, and traditional cultural and religious ceremonies.

The Royal Couple: A Modern Fairy Tale

Prince Abdul Mateen, the fourth son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, is renowned for his lifestyle and popularity on social media. Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah, the granddaughter of one of the Sultan’s special advisors, tied the knot with the prince after dating for a few years. The wedding was a significant event, marking the official public tying of the knot for the royal couple, watched and celebrated by thousands.

0
Asia Brunei
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

