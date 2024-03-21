Politeknik Brunei Interior Design Students Explore Traditional Chinese Culture at Teng Yun Temple

On a bright morning, 32 interior design students from Politeknik Brunei embarked on an enlightening journey to the Teng Yun Temple, situated in the heart of Brunei's capital. Guided by their educators, Intan Syamimi Kifrawi and Hadi, the students were greeted by the temple's leadership, including Chairman Lee Eng Ching and Deputy Chairman Tiah Eng Beng, who, alongside the executive committee, provided a warm welcome and an in-depth tour of this architectural marvel with a rich history dating back to 1918.

Historical Significance and Architectural Splendor

The visit was not merely a field trip but a bridge connecting the young designers with the past. Chairman Lee Eng Ching delved into the temple's storied past, from its initial establishment on donated land by the late Dato Temenggong Cheok to its relocation in 1960 due to a governmental request, facilitated by the benevolence of Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien. The chairman's recount of the temple's transition over the years, including the recent renovations completed in 2021, painted a vivid picture of resilience, heritage, and the importance of preservation.

Educational Enlightenment

The core objective of this visit was to immerse the students in the traditional design materials and techniques used in the construction of the Teng Yun Temple, offering them a tangible connection to traditional Chinese culture and architectural practices. This hands-on experience aimed to enrich their understanding and appreciation of cultural heritage in design, encouraging them to integrate these time-honored elements into contemporary interior design projects. The interaction with the temple's executive committee further deepened their insights into the practical aspects of maintaining and restoring historical structures.

Cultural Connection and Future Implications

The visit symbolized more than an educational outing; it was a fusion of past and present, theory and practice. As these budding designers walked through the temple, examining its intricate details and understanding its historical context, they not only gained knowledge about traditional design materials but also absorbed the essence of cultural respect and preservation. This experience is expected to inspire their future work, potentially leading to innovative designs that honor traditional motifs while pushing the boundaries of modern interior design.

This educational trip to the Teng Yun Temple underscores the importance of cultural education in shaping the next generation of designers. By bridging the gap between historical traditions and contemporary practices, Politeknik Brunei is fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for cultural heritage among its students. This initiative not only enriches their educational journey but also prepares them to contribute meaningfully to the preservation and innovation of cultural landmarks in Brunei and beyond.