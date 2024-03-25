PKMS Distributes Over 1,000 Bubur Lambuk Portions in Brunei-Muara, KB Amidst Community Spirit

The Persatuan Kebajikan Melayu SeMalaysia (PKMS) recently marked its annual Bubur Lambuk Perdana programme by distributing more than 1,000 servings of the cherished bubur lambuk to residents across Brunei-Muara and Belait districts. This initiative, held on Sunday, not only showcased the spirit of community and sharing but also brought together various representatives and volunteers in a meaningful act of charity.

Unity in Preparation

The bubur lambuk preparation took place at the residence of PKMS President Haji Mohd Taufek bin Haji Abdul Rahim, witnessing a remarkable gathering of individuals from different walks of life. Among the attendees were Mohd Idris bin Abu Nawas, a representative from the Malaysian High Commission in Brunei Darussalam, and Shar Kawi bin Shafie, Assistant Director of Petronas Carigali Brunei Bhd, along with his spouse. The event was further supported by the enthusiastic participation of volunteers from the FEED Project and members of PKMS, all coming together to prepare the savory porridge that holds a special place in the hearts of the local community.

Fostering Community Bonds

The distribution of bubur lambuk is more than just an act of giving; it's a celebration of unity and mutual respect among the community members. This tradition, deeply rooted in the culture of Brunei and Malaysia, serves as a reminder of the importance of sharing and caring for one another, especially during significant times. The involvement of notable figures and organizations in this year's programme underscores the wide-reaching impact and significance of such community-driven initiatives. It highlights the collective effort to uphold traditions that foster a sense of belonging and togetherness among residents.

Implications and Reflections

The success of this year's Bubur Lambuk Perdana programme by PKMS is a testament to the strong communal spirit that thrives within Brunei-Muara and Belait districts. It serves as an inspiring example of how traditions can bring together people from various sectors of society to contribute towards a common goal. As we move forward, this event invites us to reflect on the values of compassion, generosity, and community service. It encourages us to consider how we, as individuals and as part of larger entities, can play a role in strengthening the fabric of our communities through acts of kindness and unity.