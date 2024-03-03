OKP Association's Drive-Thru Alms Distribution Prepares 252 Hearing Impaired for Ramadhan

The National Association for the Hearing-Impaired (OKP) took a significant step forward in both raising awareness and providing tangible support to its members with the drive-through OKP Prihatin Project on 3rd March, at Kampung Anggerek Desa, Berakas. This initiative, led by Pengiran Haji Norahalim bin Pengiran Haji Abd Rahman, the association's president, aimed to prepare the hearing-impaired community for the upcoming month of Ramadhan by distributing basic food necessities to 252 registered members.

Raising Awareness and Fostering Unity

Through the OKP Prihatin Project, the OKP Association strives to not only alleviate the burdens faced by its members but also to foster a sense of unity and love among the various Committees and Bureaus within the organization. The event served as a platform for demonstrating the association's commitment to its community, especially in anticipation of the holy month of Ramadhan, emphasizing the importance of solidarity and support among individuals with hearing impairments.

Drive-Thru Distribution: A Safe and Effective Approach

In light of ongoing health and safety concerns, the OKP opted for a drive-thru distribution method, ensuring that all participants remained safe while receiving their alms. This innovative approach not only ensured the well-being of the members but also provided a model for other organizations on how to conduct charitable activities amidst challenging circumstances. The images shared from the event highlighted the joy and gratitude of the recipients, underscoring the success of the distribution.

Looking Ahead: The Future of OKP's Initiatives

The OKP Prihatin Project marks a significant milestone in the association's efforts to support its community. The successful distribution of alms in preparation for Ramadhan is just one example of how the OKP is actively working to improve the lives of hearing-impaired individuals in Brunei. Moving forward, the association plans to continue its work, focusing on raising awareness, fostering a supportive community, and addressing the challenges faced by its members in a holistic and impactful manner.

This initiative serves as a reminder of the power of community and the importance of coming together to support those in need. As Ramadhan approaches, the OKP's efforts highlight the spirit of giving and empathy that defines the holy month, setting a positive example for others to follow.