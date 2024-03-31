Nissan Brunei and BNT Club Unite to Support Single Mothers, Widows in Ramadhan Charity Drive

Nissan Brunei, in collaboration with the Brunei Nissan Terra (BNT) Club, embarked on a heartwarming mission yesterday to support single mothers, widows, and underprivileged families across the Sultanate in the spirit of the holy month of Ramadhan. This charitable initiative was part of the Nissan Charity Drive project, aiming to spread joy and foster a sense of community ahead of the Hari Raya festivities.

Bringing Joy Through Generosity

The event was meticulously orchestrated, with Ahmad Eswadi bin Haji Mohd Taha, a representative of the BNT Club, leading the charge. The team meticulously prepared and distributed daily necessities and Hari Raya hampers, ensuring that the assistance reached those in dire need. Nur Liyana Amalina binti Suhili, a Nissan representative, highlighted the drive's goal to not only provide material support but also to bring happiness to these families during a time of celebration and reflection.

A Journey of Compassion

The convoy, flagged off by corporate affairs manager Haji Ahmad bin Haji Abdul Razak at the Automagination Centre, divided into groups to cover a wider area, ensuring no family was left behind. One group ventured to the Temburong and Brunei-Muara districts, while another made its way to Belait and Tutong districts. This strategic approach allowed the team to extend their reach and impact, embodying the spirit of giving and community solidarity.

Impact Beyond the Immediate

The event not only provided immediate relief to the families but also strengthened the bonds within the community, highlighting the importance of collective support and empathy. As the Nissan Charity Drive concluded, the smiles and gratitude of the recipients reflected the significant impact of such initiatives. It served as a reminder that in times of celebration, extending a helping hand can make a profound difference in the lives of those around us, reinforcing the values of unity and compassion in Brunei's society.

The successful execution of the Nissan Charity Drive by Nissan Brunei and the BNT Club sets a commendable example of corporate social responsibility in action. Their efforts during the holy month of Ramadhan have not only brought joy to many families but have also showcased the power of community solidarity in making a tangible difference. As the festivities of Hari Raya approach, this initiative serves as an inspiring testament to the spirit of giving, encouraging others to contribute to the well-being of their communities.