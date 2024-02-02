New Committee Members Appointed for Da'ie Youth's 2023/2025 Term in Brunei

At the PDI Conference Hall in Brunei, a landmark event unfolded as Haji Ahmad Abdussalam bin Haji Abdul Rahman, the Acting Islamic Da'wah Centre (PDI) Director, addressed the appointment of 69 new Da'ie Youth committee members for the 2023/2025 term. The occasion was marked by an atmosphere of anticipation and duty, with the Director urging the newly appointed members to actively participate in activities orchestrated by the Youth Da'ie Volunteer Body.

Appointment Ceremony Emphasizes Cooperation

This event, organized by the Youth Da'ie Volunteers Body operating under the Youth Religious Programme Secretariat of PDI, witnessed an inspiring display of commitment to the Da'wah cause. The ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Surah Al-Fatihah and Surah Al-'Imran by Nur 'Alim bin Abdullah Nordin, a distinguished Dakwah Academy 4.0 alumnus.

Reflections From the Deputy Chair of Da'ie Youth

Siti Nur Rafhanah binti Awang Masri, the Deputy Chair of Da'ie Youth, took a moment to reflect on her experiences with the Da'ie Youth 2021/2023. She expressed her admiration for the former committee's success despite the challenges they confronted, demonstrating the resilience inherent in the Da'ie Youth organization.

New Committee Members Announced

The Head of Youth Religious Programme, Isham bin Ismail, announced the names of the eight new Da'ie Youth committee members for the 2023/2025 term. This momentous announcement was followed by the oath-taking by the new executive committee members and the presentation of certificates to both former and new committee members, symbolizing the transition of responsibilities and the continuation of the Da'ie Youth's dedicated mission.

The Borneo Bulletin, the leading English daily in Brunei, Sabah, and Sarawak, covered the event, serving as a prime source of local, foreign, and business news in the region.