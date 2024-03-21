Nationwide Tedarus Al-Quran Ceremonies Strengthen Community Ties During Ramadhan

Across Brunei, various ministries and governmental departments have embarked on a spiritual journey this Ramadhan, hosting Tedarus Al-Quran ceremonies to foster communal bonds and provide support to the underprivileged. These events, characterized by Quranic recitations, donations to orphans, and communal prayers, not only enrich the holy month's observance but also aim to strengthen the ties within the community and between government officials and the populace.

Ministries Embrace the Spirit of Giving

In a notable instance, the Ministry of Health organized a Tedarus Al-Quran ceremony at Surau Nuurul ‘Inayah of Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha (RIPAS) Hospital. The event, attended by Minister of Health Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar as the guest of honour, featured the recitation of Tahlil and Doa Arwah, culminating in a heartfelt donation presentation to 27 orphans from the staff of RIPAS Hospital. This ceremony is one of many nationwide initiatives aiming to enliven Ramadhan and bolster the Ministry of Health's internal community.

Strengthening Ties Through Religious Observance

Similarly, the Ministry of Finance and Economy and the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism held their own Tedarus Al-Quran ceremonies, reflecting a widespread governmental effort to engage in religious observance and community building during Ramadhan. These events, which included the presentation of waqaf to mosques and mass Asar prayers, underscore an annual commitment to refining the recitation of Al-Quran and reinforcing bonds among officers, staff, and the wider community.

Collaborative Efforts Extend to Villages and Grassroots Levels

The Prime Minister’s Office and the Islamic Da’wah Centre have also contributed to the spiritual fabric of the nation this Ramadhan. With ceremonies extending to the village level, such as the event at Kampong Belais Mosque in the Temburong District, and collaborative efforts with the Nurul Islam Association, the reach of these religious activities spans from the urban centers to the heart of Brunei's villages. These gatherings, centered around Tedarus Al-Quran, breaking of fast, and mass Sunnat Tarawih and Sunnat Witir prayers, illustrate a national endeavour to embrace the essence of Ramadhan fully.

As these Tedarus Al-Quran ceremonies unfold across the country, they not only provide spiritual enrichment and support to individuals in need but also reinforce the sense of unity and cooperation among Brunei's citizens and government. This collective observance of Ramadhan showcases the nation's dedication to fostering a cohesive and supportive community, illuminated by the guiding principles of faith and compassion.