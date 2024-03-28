Mulia Hotel's Iftar Celebration: Embracing Youth with Different Abilities

Mulia Hotel recently orchestrated an iftar gathering, shining a light on UNIKLEARN trainees and their families, underlining the hotel's ongoing commitment to community service. General Manager Jake Goh, alongside Hotel Manager Brandon Tay, Operation Manager Molly Bong, and Training and Development Manager Nur Aida binti Haji Kamarulzaman, extended a warm welcome to guests. Representing An Nur Harapan – UNIKLEARN, General Manager Melline binti Haji Jaini, joined by eight trainees and 35 family members, graced the occasion.

Empowering Youth through Community Engagement

The iftar event was not just about breaking the fast; it was an embodiment of Mulia Hotel's dedication to fostering inclusivity and empowering youth with different abilities. Prior to the iftar, a gesture of generosity was showcased as Jake Goh and Brandon Tay presented duit raya to the eight trainees, symbolizing the hotel's support and encouragement for the youngsters' future endeavors. This act of kindness was more than a tradition; it was a beacon of hope and acknowledgment for the trainees' efforts and achievements.

Seventh Year of Community Service Excellence

Since its inception in 2018, Mulia Hotel has been proactive in engaging with the community through various programs. This iftar event marks the seventh community service initiative undertaken by the hotel, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to societal welfare and development. Through such events, Mulia Hotel not only serves the community but also sets a precedent for corporate social responsibility in Brunei, fostering a culture of giving back to the community.

A Testament to Continued Support and Inclusivity

The collaboration between Mulia Hotel and An Nur Harapan – UNIKLEARN for this iftar event is a testament to the hotel's vision of creating a more inclusive society. By acknowledging and celebrating the abilities of youth with different needs, Mulia Hotel is taking significant steps towards breaking down barriers and promoting understanding and acceptance within the community. This event is a clear indication of the hotel's resolve to continue supporting and empowering these young individuals, ensuring they have the opportunities to thrive and succeed.

As the sun sets on yet another successful community engagement event, it's evident that Mulia Hotel's initiatives extend beyond the realms of hospitality. Through actions that speak louder than words, the hotel continues to inspire and lead by example, paving the way for a more inclusive and supportive community. The impact of such events is far-reaching, fostering a sense of belonging and unity among participants and setting a benchmark for corporate social responsibility.