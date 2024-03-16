MPC Honors Royal Family with Religious Ceremony at Royal Mausoleum, Strengthens Community Ties

Muara Port Company Sdn Bhd (MPC) solemnly organized a Surah Yaasiin and Tahlil ceremony at the Royal Mausoleum, paying respects to the late parents and son of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. The event, held on a poignant day, was not just a mark of respect but also a moment to fortify the bonds among MPC staff during the sacred month of Ramadhan.

Commemorating Royals, Strengthening Bonds

Under the leadership of Chief Operating Officer Fazilah bin Haji Yassin, approximately 40 MPC staff gathered to honor Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien and Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit, alongside His Majesty’s late son Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim. The ceremony was led by Imam Nasehin bin Haji Yahya of Setia Ali Mosque Pekan Muara, encapsulating the spirit of remembrance and reverence. The presence of Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Khairuddin bin Haji Abdul Hamid, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy, as the guest of honour, underscored the event's significance, bridging corporate responsibility with cultural and religious fidelity.

Reflecting on Ramadhan's Essence

The ceremony served dual purposes; it was a gesture of homage to the deceased royals and a reinforcement of the Ramadhan spirit among the MPC workforce. Ramadhan, a time for reflection, prayer, and community, was embodied through this event, highlighting the company's commitment to beyond-the-workplace values of unity, respect, and spiritual contemplation. Such initiatives not only bolster the morale of the staff but also fortify the communal harmony within the organization, reflecting positively on its corporate culture.

Implications for Corporate Social Responsibility

This religious ceremony, set against the backdrop of the Royal Mausoleum, illustrates an exemplary model of corporate social responsibility (CSR) in action. By intertwining respect for cultural and religious practices with the ethos of the corporate world, MPC showcases how companies can play a pivotal role in nurturing a sense of community and belonging among their employees. It emphasizes the importance of remembering and honoring the past while fostering a cohesive and supportive work environment, especially during the holy month of Ramadhan.

As we reflect on this solemn event, it's clear that such gestures of remembrance and unity hold profound implications for the fabric of corporate culture. They serve as a reminder that in the pursuit of business excellence, the values of empathy, respect, and community cohesion are equally paramount. MPC's initiative not only pays homage to the royal legacy but also paves the way for a more interconnected and compassionate corporate community.