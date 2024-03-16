MoFE Commemorates Royal Family with Tahlil Ceremony at Brunei's Royal Mausoleum

The Ministry of Finance and Economy (MoFE) conducted a solemn Tahlil ceremony at the Royal Mausoleum, paying respects to the late royal family members, including Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Muhammad Jamalul Alam and Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit, the parents of the current Sultan of Brunei, as well as His Majesty’s late son, Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim. The event, held yesterday, was marked by the recitation of Surah Yasin followed by a mass Tahlil, underscoring the nation's reverence for its royal lineage and the deep spiritual traditions that bolster the community’s unity and resilience.

Honoring Royal Ancestors

The ceremony brought together high-ranking officials from the MoFE, with Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy (Economy) Dato Seri Paduka Haji Khairuddin bin Haji Abdul Hamid serving as the guest of honour. This gathering was not only an act of remembrance but also a reinforcement of the cultural and spiritual values that are deeply ingrained in Bruneian society. The Royal Mausoleum, a site of significant historical and spiritual importance, provided a fitting backdrop for the event, highlighting the ongoing respect and loyalty to the Sultanate and its heritage.

Empowering Women in Faith

In a parallel effort to engage more segments of the community, female officials from the MoFE participated in a religious talk held at the ministry's premises. This session, led by Siti Hanisah binti Othman from the Institut Tahfiz Al-Quran Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, aimed at empowering women through knowledge and spiritual growth. Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy (Fiscal) Pengiran Datin Seri Paduka Hajah Zety Sufina binti Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Sani graced the event as the guest of honour, emphasizing the ministry’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and personal development among its staff.

Legacy and Continuity

These events underscore the MoFE's role in not only managing the nation's economy but also in nurturing the spiritual well-being of its community. By honouring the past and empowering the present, the ministry sets a precedent for a future where tradition and progress go hand in hand. Such initiatives reflect the broader vision of Brunei's leadership to uphold cultural heritage while steering the nation towards modernity and prosperity.

As the community reflects on these ceremonies, it becomes evident that the values of respect, loyalty, and spiritual growth remain central to Brunei’s national identity. These traditions not only honour those who have passed but also inspire the living to carry forward the legacy of unity and resilience. In this way, the MoFE’s recent observances at the Royal Mausoleum and within its own ranks serve as a bridge connecting the rich history of Brunei's monarchy with the aspirations and spirit of its people today.