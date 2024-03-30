MKOKU's Annual Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony Unites Community, Strengthens Bonds in Brunei

The Council for the Welfare of Persons with Different Abilities (MKOKU) held its annual Khatam Al-Quran ceremony for 1445 Hijrah, demonstrating a profound commitment to inclusivity and spiritual growth within the community. The event took place at Suri Seri Begawan Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in Kampong Manggis/Madang, marking a significant occasion that brought together individuals with different abilities and high-ranking officials, including the Minister of Religious Affairs, Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman.

Unity Through Faith

The ceremony began with the solemn recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah, setting a reflective tone for the day. Members of MKOKU and their families then took turns reciting verses from Al-Quran, showcasing their dedication and the event's focus on fostering a deeper connection with their faith. The inclusion of Takhtim and Dikir Marhaban by MKOKU educators further enriched the gathering, creating a sense of unity and shared purpose among attendees.

Empowerment and Gratitude

A visually-impaired individual led the closing prayer, highlighting the council's commitment to empowering all community members, regardless of their abilities. The presentation of certificates by the Minister of Religious Affairs to participants underscored the importance of recognizing and celebrating the achievements of individuals with