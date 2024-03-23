Ministries Enhance Community Spirit with Tedarus Al-Quran Ceremonies in Brunei

Brunei's spirit of community and religious devotion shone brightly as key figures from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Education led Tedarus Al-Quran ceremonies across the nation, demonstrating a strong commitment to faith and generosity. On a day filled with reverence and communal solidarity, these events underscored the significance of religious tradition and social responsibility in Bruneian society.

Strengthening Community Bonds through Faith

In a heartfelt display of devotion and community service, Minister of Home Affairs Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman spearheaded a contingent to Al-Mashhor Mosque in Kampong Sungai Mau, Belait District, to participate in a Tedarus Al-Quran ceremony. The ceremony commenced with a symbolic handover of a vacuum cleaner as a waqaf (endowment) to the mosque, a gesture of support and care for the place of worship. Following this, the minister made donations to nine orphans, reinforcing the societal values of compassion and assistance to those in need. The ceremony culminated in the recitation of Tahlil and Doa Selamat, led by Imam Pengiran Md Abdul Malik Syafi’ie bin Pengiran Haji Md Abdul Aziz, and concluded with a mass Asar prayer, drawing the community closer through shared faith and prayer.

Ministry of Education's Commitment to Religious Tradition

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Education showcased its dedication to nurturing spiritual growth and community welfare through a Tedarus Al-Quran ceremony at Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in Kampong Kilanas. Dr Haji Azman bin Ahmad, Permanent Secretary (Higher Education), presented a variety of waqaf items, including two televisions, two air purifiers, a chainsaw, and a vacuum cleaner to the mosque. This act of generosity not only enriched the mosque's resources but also symbolized the Ministry's commitment to supporting religious venues as centers of learning and community. The ceremony continued with the Tedarus Al-Quran, followed by a Doa recitation by Imam Adee Aiman bin Haji Muhidin, blending religious education with communal harmony.

Reflections on the Day's Significance

The Tedarus Al-Quran ceremonies led by these ministries serve as a poignant reminder of the integral role that faith and community play in Bruneian society. Through acts of waqaf, donations to the less fortunate, and the communal recitation of prayers, these events not only reinforced the societal fabric of Brunei but also highlighted the nation's dedication to fostering a compassionate and devout community. Such occasions remind us of the power of collective faith and the importance of giving back, principles that lie at the heart of Bruneian society.

As the nation reflects on these ceremonies, the ripple effects of such meaningful engagement are likely to inspire further acts of kindness and devotion. In a world often divided, the unity and generosity demonstrated by Brunei's ministries and communities offer a beacon of hope and a model for fostering a cohesive and caring society. These ceremonies, rich in tradition and communal spirit, underscore the enduring relevance of faith and charity in building a harmonious society.