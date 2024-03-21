Let's Raya! 2024: Splendour Awaits at International Convention Centre Celebration

'Let's Raya!', the eagerly awaited annual festivity, is gearing up to make a grand comeback from April 4-7 at the Plenary Hall of the International Convention Centre, promising an immersive celebration of Ramadhan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri traditions. A significant event on yesterday's calendar saw key companies teaming up as partners for this year's theme, 'The Splendour Awaits', overseen by Thevent.Co's Hambali bin Pehin Dato Haji Mohd Salleh. Additionally, a comprehensive briefing was conducted for over 60 enthusiastic vendors, covering essential guidelines, safety protocols, logistics, and promotional strategies for Let's Raya! 2024.

Advertisment

Event Highlights and Expectations

This year's Let's Raya! is poised to offer an unparalleled array of delicacies, accessories, and fashion wear, curated to create lasting memories for all attendees. The organisers aim to encapsulate the true essence of Ramadhan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities, ensuring a vibrant and culturally rich experience. The event's strategic planning and meticulous attention to detail highlight its commitment to celebrating and promoting cultural heritage in a modern context.

Partnerships and Collaboration

Advertisment

The involvement of leading companies as partners signifies a collaborative effort to elevate the event's standard, ensuring a seamless and enriching experience for both vendors and visitors. The partnership ceremony underscored the business community's support for cultural celebrations, fostering a sense of unity and mutual growth. These collaborations are not just business opportunities but also a platform for cultural exchange and the promotion of local artisans and entrepreneurs.

Safety and Engagement

In light of the current global health situation, the organisers have placed a strong emphasis on safety protocols, ensuring that Let's Raya! 2024 will be conducted with the highest standards of health and security measures. The briefing for vendors was a crucial step in this direction, equipping them with the necessary information and tools to operate safely and effectively. The event promises to be an engaging and safe environment for families and individuals to explore the richness of Bruneian culture and traditions.

As 'Let's Raya! 2024' draws near, the anticipation and excitement are palpable among the community. This event not only celebrates the cultural and religious significance of Ramadhan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri but also showcases the strength and resilience of traditions in adapting to modern times. The Splendour Awaits at the International Convention Centre offers a unique opportunity for cultural immersion, making it a must-visit event for locals and tourists alike. As preparations continue, the promise of a memorable celebration that bridges cultures and generations stands strong, reaffirming the event's position as a cornerstone of cultural festivities in Brunei.