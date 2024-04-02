LegCo Members Explore Islamic Heritage at BKISHHB, Strengthen Ties in Brunei

On a day marked by cultural enrichment and legislative networking, Legislative Council (LegCo) members made a significant visit to Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (BKISHHB) in Brunei. Led by BKISHHB Director Dr Haji Mohammed Hussain bin Pehin Penyurat Haji Ahmad, the delegation was introduced to the profound heritage and the pivotal role of BKISHHB in preserving Islamic culture and knowledge. This visit not only aimed to familiarize the LegCo members with the institution's contributions but also to foster stronger connections between legislative members and cultural establishments.

The Significance of BKISHHB

BKISHHB stands as a beacon of Islamic heritage, safeguarding an extensive collection of Islamic manuscripts, astronomy tools, cane, and prayer beads among others. Its galleries, rich with history and knowledge, offer a window into the Islamic world's vast contributions to science, literature, and spirituality. The visit by LegCo members underscores the importance of acknowledging and preserving this heritage, ensuring it remains accessible for future generations.

Cultural Immersion and Networking

The tour included a visit to the Rambut Mulia Rasulullah Sallallahu 'Alaihi Wasallam gallery, an exhibit opened specially in conjunction with the last 10 days of Ramadhan. This provided a unique opportunity for the visitors to immerse themselves in a pivotal aspect of Islamic tradition during a spiritually significant time. The visit served not just as an educational journey but also as a platform to broaden networking among the LegCo members, potentially inspiring future collaborations between the legislative body and cultural institutions.

Implications and Future Endeavors

The engagement between LegCo members and BKISHHB represents a step forward in bridging the gap between governance and cultural preservation. By fostering a closer relationship, there is potential for more collaborative efforts in promoting Islamic heritage and incorporating it into the broader narrative of Brunei's national identity and legislative considerations. This visit, therefore, not only highlights the cultural and educational value of establishments like BKISHHB but also paves the way for more integrated efforts in cultural preservation and appreciation.

The visit by the LegCo members to BKISHHB is more than a mere tour; it is a testament to the importance of cultural heritage in shaping national identity and promoting mutual understanding. As Brunei continues to navigate its path on the global stage, such initiatives underscore the indispensable role of culture in fostering cohesion and dialogue among its people and beyond.