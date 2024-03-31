KUPU SB and Imtiyaz Youth Collaborate to Highlight Ramadhan's Significance in Brunei

The Religious Teachers University College of Seri Begawan (KUPU SB) and Imtiyaz Youth recently joined forces to host the NurRamadhan 1.0: Belia Mardhatillah Programme, a significant initiative aimed at emphasizing the importance of Ramadhan and fostering social responsibility among the youth. This collaborative effort took place at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, engaging participants in a series of activities designed to deepen their understanding and appreciation of this holy month.

Advertisment

Empowering the Youth Through Faith and Community Service

The programme, meticulously organized by KUPU SB's Faculty of Social Science Education under the guidance of Associate Professor Dr. Mohd Shahril bin Ahmad Razimi, saw the participation of 43 young individuals between the ages of 15 and 21. Over three days, attendees were immersed in various religious activities, including Qiamullail Fardhi, sahur and iftar Jama'ie, Sunnat Tarawih prayer, and Tedarus Al-Quran. These were complemented by motivational talks, sharing sessions, and a workshop on funeral management, all aimed at reinforcing the values of empathy, understanding, and community support.

Leadership and Guidance

Advertisment

Leadership for the program was provided by notable figures from KUPU SB, including Dean of Faculty of Social Science Education Associate Professor Dr. Mohd Shahril bin Ahmad Razimi and KUPU SB Ra'es Associate Professor Dr. Abdul Nasir bin Haji Abdul Rani. Their involvement underscored the program's focus on guiding the youth in their spiritual growth and enhancing their roles within the community. The initiative not only served as a platform for religious education but also as an avenue for developing future leaders who are socially responsible and spiritually attuned.

Reflecting on the Impact and Future Endeavors

The NurRamadhan 1.0: Belia Mardhatillah Programme stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in fostering spiritual awareness and social responsibility among the youth. By bringing together participants and leaders for a common cause, the program has laid the groundwork for future initiatives that will continue to enrich the community's spiritual life and social fabric. As this initiative concludes, the experiences and lessons imparted hold the promise of inspiring similar efforts, ensuring that the values of Ramadhan continue to resonate throughout the year.