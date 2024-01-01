Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony Marks the End of the Year in Kampong Mentiri, Brunei

In a significant religious event, the congregants of the Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque in Kampong Mentiri, Brunei, concluded the year 2023 with a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony. The spiritual gathering was held at the residence of the Al-Quran readers group leader, Haji Zainal bin Haji Ghani, marking both the end of the year and the completion of reading the holy Quran, a significant tradition in the Islamic faith.

The Dawn of the Ceremony

The ceremony commenced with the participants engaging in the recitation of the Al-Quran following the Subuh, or early morning prayers. This practice, deeply embedded within the congregation, seeks to honor and bring glory to the mosque, thus underscoring the importance of the Al-Quran in the lives of the participants.

Al-Quran: A Source of Enlightenment

One of the congregants emphasized the role of the Al-Quran as a source of enlightenment and guidance in daily life. This perspective resonates with the larger Islamic belief system that views the Quran as a guiding light, offering solutions to worldly problems and serving as a compass for moral and ethical conduct.

Khatam Al-Quran: A Testament of Faith

The Khatam Al-Quran ceremony, a tradition marking the completion of reading the entire Quran, reflects the community’s dedication to their faith and the value they place on religious teachings. It is an event that symbolizes the congregation’s collective commitment to understanding and living by the teachings of the Quran.

The event was covered by the Borneo Bulletin, the leading English daily in Brunei, thereby sharing this significant cultural and religious milestone with a broader audience.