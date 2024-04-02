Illit Shatters Records with Debut, Surpasses NewJeans in First-Week Sales

In an unprecedented achievement, Illit has set a new benchmark in the K-pop industry with their debut album 'Super Real Me,' which has garnered over 380,000 first-week sales, surpassing the previous record held by NewJeans. This remarkable accomplishment not only establishes Illit as a formidable new player in the music scene but also highlights the growing global influence of K-pop.

Record-Breaking Debut

Illit's 'Super Real Me' has made history by becoming the K-pop girl group debut album with the highest first-week sales, a title previously held by NewJeans. This feat underscores the group's popularity and the anticipation surrounding their debut, which was fueled by their lead track 'Magnetic.' The song's success on Spotify and domestic music charts further solidifies Illit's position in the music industry.

Global and Domestic Success

The international and domestic acclaim for 'Super Real Me' is evident. 'Magnetic' not only charted on Spotify's global charts but also received significant recognition on South Korea's Melon top 100 chart. This dual success demonstrates Illit's broad appeal and suggests a promising future for the group in both the international and domestic markets.

A New Era for K-pop Girl Groups

Illit's record-breaking debut signifies a new era for K-pop girl groups, setting a high standard for future debut albums. As the industry continues to evolve, Illit's achievements serve as a testament to the global reach and potential of K-pop music. The group's success story is likely to inspire upcoming artists and contribute to the genre's ongoing global expansion.