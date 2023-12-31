Heavy Rainfall Triggers Major Flooding in Brunei’s Belait District

In the wake of heavy rainfall on December 29 and 30, the Belait District in Brunei has experienced significant flooding, impacting several low-lying areas. The areas hardest hit by the rising water levels include Kampong Sungai Teraban, Kampong Mumong and the neighboring Mumong Sports Complex, Kampong Panaga, Kampong Pandan, and the Suri Seri Begawan Hospital.

Healthcare Services Disturbed

The Ministry of Health issued a press statement revealing that multiple clinics in the flood-hit areas were also affected. As a result, operations at these clinics have been temporarily halted to allow for necessary repairs and cleaning procedures. The Ministry anticipates that these procedures will be completed within a day, with a swift return to normal operations expected thereafter.

Local Media Coverage

The Borneo Bulletin, the leading English daily in Brunei, reported on these events. The newspaper, initially published by Brunei Press, is recognized as a primary source of news in the region, providing both local and international news coverage, as well as business news.

Implications and Aftermath

The flooding event in Belait District underscores the vulnerability of low-lying areas to sudden climate events. It illustrates the urgent need for infrastructural resilience and preparedness in the face of climate change. Moreover, the disruption of healthcare services highlights the importance of embedding resilience in essential public services. The quick response to restore the affected clinics is a potent testament to Brunei’s commitment to public health and safety.