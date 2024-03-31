GWM Brunei Champions Compassion: Donation Drive Aids Underprivileged in Kampong Melilas

GWM Brunei, under the aegis of Berjaya Sdn Bhd, has taken a significant step towards community service by launching the GWM Drive for a Good Cause Donation campaign. This initiative aims to support underprivileged families in Kampong Melilas, Belait District, by providing them with basic necessities. Spearheaded by Berjaya sales manager, Kelly Chin, the campaign saw an overwhelming response from GWM customers, along with Berjaya staff and management, illustrating a strong community spirit.

Comprehensive Aid Delivery

The campaign was meticulously planned and executed, with a convoy of 12 GWM cars traveling 253 kilometers to deliver essential items to the needy. The distributed goods included rice, canned food, drinks, crackers, and instant noodles, ensuring that the recipients received a wide range of supplies to support their daily needs. This gesture of goodwill was not only about providing material aid but also about bringing hope and a sense of community to the underprivileged families in Kampong Melilas.

Uniting for a Cause

The culmination of the donation drive was marked by an iftar buffet at a local hotel, where participants of the convoy were honored with certificates of appreciation. This event served not only as a celebration of the successful campaign but also as a testament to the power of community solidarity in making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need. GWM Brunei's initiative has set a commendable example of corporate social responsibility, encouraging other organizations to follow suit.

Impact and Reflection

The GWM Drive for a Good Cause Donation campaign has highlighted the critical role that corporations can play in addressing social issues. By stepping forward to aid underprivileged families, GWM Brunei and Berjaya Sdn Bhd have demonstrated how corporate entities can extend their resources and networks to effect positive change in society. As the community reflects on this generous act of kindness, it is hoped that this initiative will inspire further actions that contribute to the well-being of underprivileged segments of society, fostering a culture of compassion and mutual support.