FBBA Climate Change Forum Triumph: Ambassador Regnauld-Fabre Highlights Success in Brunei

At a recent annual general meeting held at the French Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam's official residence, French Ambassador and French Bruneian Business Association (FBBA) patron Bernard Regnauld-Fabre praised the success of the FBBA's climate change forum. This gathering not only celebrated the achievements of the past year but also set the stage for future endeavors aimed at fostering sustainability and addressing climate change challenges. FBBA President Jerome Saniez provided insights into the executive committee's discussions, which included plans for an overseas networking session in 2024, among other initiatives.

Advertisment

Reaffirming Commitment to Sustainability

During his welcoming remarks, Ambassador Regnauld-Fabre underscored the importance of the climate change forum and the annual get-together in promoting sustainable practices. He commended the FBBA for organizing such an event, which has bolstered the association's reputation as a leading organization in Brunei dedicated to addressing environmental concerns. The success of these gatherings reflects the FBBA's ongoing commitment to sustainability and its role in cultivating a more environmentally conscious business community.

Looking Ahead: FBBA's Future Endeavors

Advertisment

FBBA President Jerome Saniez highlighted the executive committee's plans for the coming years, which include the organization of an overseas networking session in 2024. This initiative is designed to facilitate cross-border collaboration and share best practices in sustainability and climate action among members. Additionally, the FBBA plans to host various events such as economic forums, a family day, and the annual get-together, further emphasizing the association's active role in promoting sustainable development and climate change awareness.

Key Figures and Continuous Growth

The AGM was attended by key FBBA members, including Vice President Ti Eng Hui, Treasurer Lim Cheng Wei, Secretary-General Tan Cheng Voon, and committee members Pierre Imhof, Alfred Yong, Jorge Vega, and Eric Siow. Their presence and contributions underscore the collective effort and dedication of the FBBA's leadership in steering the association towards its sustainability goals. The ongoing success of the FBBA's events and activities showcases the association's growing influence and its pivotal role in championing environmental stewardship within the Sultanate.

The FBBA's climate change forum and annual general meeting have not only highlighted the critical importance of sustainability in today's global landscape but also set a precedent for future initiatives. Through collaboration, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to environmental conservation, the FBBA continues to inspire and lead the way in sustainable business practices. As the association looks forward to its upcoming events and networking opportunities, it stands as a beacon of hope and action in the fight against climate change, fostering a more sustainable future for all.