Fairview School Celebrates Ramadhan with Quran Ceremony and Charity for Orphans

Fairview School marked the holy month of Ramadhan through a series of spiritually uplifting activities, emphasizing the importance of religious education and community support. The events included a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony, a charitable donation presentation to orphans, and a surah memorisation competition, showcasing the school's commitment to fostering a sense of responsibility and faith among its students. With the participation of the school's managing director, staff, and the parents and teachers association, the celebration served as a beacon of unity and spiritual growth within the community.

Embracing the Spirit of Ramadhan

The Khatam Al-Quran ceremony, a significant event in the Islamic calendar, was attended by teachers and school staff, highlighting the collective effort to complete the reading of the Quran. This ceremony not only reinforced the spiritual bond among the participants but also served as a reminder of the teachings and values of Islam. Additionally, the donation presentation to orphans underscored the school's dedication to giving back to the community, providing support to those in need during the holy month.

Encouraging Religious Education and Participation

The surah memorisation competition, open to all students of Fairview School, was a testament to the institution's emphasis on religious education. Held from March 18-20, the competition challenged students to memorize and recite verses from the Quran, fostering a deeper connection with their faith. Dato Seri Laila Jasa Haji Ahmad bin Dato Paduka Matnor, the school's managing director, graced the event as the guest of honour, further highlighting the importance placed on religious activities within the school's curriculum.

Uniting Community and Fostering Growth

These events not only celebrated the essence of Ramadhan but also brought together the school community, including the head of administration Datin Paduka Hajah Fatimah binti Dato Paduka Haji Mohd Husain and the parents and teachers association chairman Haji Wardi bin Haji Md Hasan. The active participation of students, staff, and parents exemplified the collective spirit and commitment to spiritual growth and community welfare. Through these activities, Fairview School demonstrated the integral role of religious and moral education in shaping young minds and building a compassionate society.

As the holy month of Ramadhan continues, the initiatives undertaken by Fairview School serve as an inspiring example of how educational institutions can play a pivotal role in nurturing faith, compassion, and unity. The events not only highlighted the school's dedication to religious education but also its commitment to making a positive impact on the community, setting a precedent for other schools to follow.