Empowering Future Leaders: 17 Girls Shine at Brunei Coding Workshop on Women's Day

In an inspiring move to boost gender diversity in technology, Dynamik Technologies Sdn Bhd hosted a special edition of the Brunei Kids Can Code (BKCC) workshop, tailored exclusively for girls, in celebration of International Women's Day. Held in Brunei, the workshop saw participation from 17 eager female students from Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and Jerudong International School (JIS), marking a significant step towards bridging the gender gap in the STEM fields.

Breaking Barriers in STEM

The workshop was designed to introduce the young participants to the world of coding through hands-on activities using the Microbit, a tiny programmable computer designed to make learning and teaching easy and fun. The girls worked in groups on coding projects, fostering not only their technical skills but also teamwork and problem-solving abilities. Dynamik Technologies emphasized the importance of coding as a crucial skill for the future, stating that it can be utilized in all facets of life and is fundamental in driving technological progress.

Empowering Young Women

This initiative is part of a broader effort to encourage more girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). By hosting the workshop on International Women's Day, Dynamik Technologies aimed to inspire these young women, highlighting the potential for female leadership in technology. The event served as a platform for the participants to explore their interests in coding, potentially sparking a lifelong passion for technology and innovation.

Looking Ahead

The success of the BKCC workshop for girls underscores the importance of early exposure to STEM education and the need for more inclusive programming that addresses gender disparities in the field. As technology continues to evolve, initiatives like these are crucial for preparing the next generation of leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers. By empowering young women to explore technology and coding, we are taking a significant step towards a more diverse and inclusive future in STEM.