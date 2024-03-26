DBP Kampong Pandan Library Launches Educational Holiday Programme for Kids

The Language and Literature Bureau (DBP) Library in Kampong Pandan, Belait District, has launched a captivating school holiday programme designed to enrich young minds through educational literacy and numeracy activities. This initiative, running through April 6, aims to offer children aged four to eleven a productive outlet to harness their skills and knowledge during the school break.

Engaging Young Learners

The programme commenced with an enthusiasm-filled day where children engaged in 'Jom Kira' and 'Math Detective' games, tailored for those between the ages of four and seven. Meanwhile, older participants, aged eight to eleven, delved into the world of recreational maths activities. These carefully crafted sessions not only entertain but also stimulate intellectual growth, encouraging kids to explore mathematical concepts in a fun and interactive environment.

Building a Foundation for Future Success

By integrating educational content with playful activities, the DBP Library's holiday programme stands as a testament to the importance of fostering a love for learning outside traditional classroom settings. It underscores the role of public libraries as pivotal community hubs for educational development, offering a unique platform for children to develop their literacy and numeracy skills crucial for their academic and personal growth.

A Culmination of Learning and Fun

The programme is set to culminate in a 'Pustaka Ria' event on April 6, promising a day filled with joy and learning. This finale is anticipated to be a memorable wrap-up to the enriching weeks, leaving a lasting impact on the participants and potentially sparking a lifelong passion for knowledge and discovery.

As the DBP Kampong Pandan Library's school holiday programme progresses, it continues to highlight the significant role that educational initiatives play in shaping young minds. It serves as a shining example of how combining education with entertainment can create an engaging and impactful learning experience for children, setting them on a path of continuous discovery and development.