CWBD Concludes Ramadhan with Grand Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony in Brunei

The Tedarus Al-Quran event, organized by the Council of Women Brunei Darussalam (CWBD) throughout Ramadhan, culminated in a significant Khatam Al-Quran ceremony. This annual religious activity not only aims to instill a culture of Quranic reading among its members but also serves as a vital platform for fostering unity across the 13 associations within the CWBD. With Datin Hajah Siti Hajar, the CWBD President, leading the event, the ceremony underscored the collective commitment to practicing Quranic teachings in daily life.

Emphasizing Quranic Culture Among Women

The focus of the Tedarus Al-Quran event is to cultivate a profound respect and habitual reading of the Al-Quran among the women of Brunei. Through the active participation of around 200 members from 13 different associations, the CWBD emphasizes the importance of incorporating Islamic teachings into everyday life. This year's ceremony featured recitations and prayers that highlighted the spiritual unity and dedication of the participants towards their faith.

Strengthening Community Bonds

One of the critical aspects of the Khatam Al-Quran ceremony is its role in strengthening the bonds within the Muslim community in Brunei. By bringing together members from various associations under the CWBD, the event not only celebrates the completion of Quran reading but also fosters a sense of belonging and mutual support among the women. The presence of high-ranking officials and the active involvement of the community in the religious proceedings reflect the deeply ingrained values of unity and cooperation in Bruneian society.

Concluding with Prayers for the Nation

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the protection and prosperity of the Sultan and the state of Brunei Darussalam, led by Hajah Fatimah from the Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam. This final act of the ceremony encapsulates the collective hopes and prayers of the CWBD members for their country, highlighting the event's significance not just as a religious gathering but as a demonstration of national solidarity and devotion.

The successful conclusion of the Khatam Al-Quran ceremony by the CWBD during Ramadhan represents more than just the culmination of a month-long religious observance. It signifies the enduring spirit of community, devotion, and national pride among the women of Brunei. As the participants return to their daily lives, the lessons and experiences shared during this event are likely to inspire and guide them in their continued journey of faith and service to their community and country.