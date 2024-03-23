Citis Square Management Supports Single Mothers, Orphans with Donations in Brunei

In a heartwarming display of community support, Citis Square Management in Brunei has made significant cash and essential goods donations to 60 single mothers and orphans. The ceremony, which took place at SCR Xpress in Citis Square, saw the participation of Legislative Council member Yang Berhormat Lawi bin Haji Lamat as the guest of honour, alongside Citis Square's key figures.

Generosity in Action

At the core of the event was Dato Victor Lai, the Managing Director of Citis Square Management, who emphasized the organization's commitment to giving back to the community. "We’ve decided to continue supporting this cause by hosting another donation ceremony and a sungkai dinner," he stated. The donations were not limited to financial assistance but also included basic necessities such as rice, cooking oil, and instant noodles, aiming to alleviate the burdens faced by single mothers in the community.

Community Impact

The donation ceremony was not just about the act of giving but also about fostering a sense of togetherness and support within the community. The involvement of significant community leaders like Yang Berhormat Lawi bin Haji Lamat and the tangible support provided by Citis Square Management highlighted a strong community bond and a shared responsibility towards helping those in need. The event also served as an inspiration for other organizations to step forward and contribute to societal welfare.

Looking Ahead

The initiative taken by Citis Square Management sets a precedent in Brunei for corporate social responsibility. It showcases how businesses can play a crucial role in supporting vulnerable segments of society, beyond their commercial interests. As the community looks forward to more such acts of kindness, the hope is that this event will spark a continuous chain of support and generosity towards making a tangible difference in the lives of single mothers and orphans in Brunei.