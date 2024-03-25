SEOUL (ANN/THE KOREA HERALD) – Despite currently serving in the military, V of BTS continues to break records with "Fri(end)s". Released in March 2024, the track has climbed to No 13 on the Top 100 Official Singles Chart as of March 22. The chart, managed by the Official Charts Company, reflects the UK's largest dataset of song popularity, including streams, downloads, and physical sales.

Surpassing Personal Records

V has outdone his previous best with "Fri(end)s", surpassing the No 24 position achieved by "Slow Dancing", his first album's lead track, shortly after its release in September last year. This new single not only excelled on the Official Singles Chart but also dominated the Official Singles Downloads Chart and secured the No 2 spot on the Official Singles Sales Chart, showcasing a wide-reaching appeal and robust sales performance.

Global Influence and Competition

"Fri(end)s" isn't the only track making waves internationally. "One of the Girls", a collaboration between Jennie of Blackpink, The Weeknd, and Lily-Rose Depp, maintained its position on the Top 100 Official Singles Chart for 17 weeks, further highlighting the global influence of K-pop and its integration with Western artists. Meanwhile, Pinkfong's "Baby Shark" showcased the enduring popularity of viral hits, currently sitting at No 66 after 87 weeks on the chart.

Borneo Bulletin's Role

The success of "Fri(end)s" during V's military service not only underscores his individual talent and the unwavering support of BTS fans but also reflects the global reach and cultural impact of K-pop. As artists from this genre continue to collaborate with international stars and break records, the global music landscape seems to be evolving, blending different cultures and sounds in exciting new ways.